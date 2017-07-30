Jordan Montgomery allowed four runs in 2 2/3 innings and the Yankees saw their six-game winning streak snapped in a 5-3 loss to the Rays at Yankee Stadium on Sunday.
The rookie Montgomery (7-6) gave up six hits and walked two in the shortest outing of his career.
Ronald Torreyes had a two-run home run and an RBI double for the Yankees. The Yankees went 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position and left 10 men on base, including two in the ninth inning.
Yankees catcher Austin Romine left the game after six innings after he was hit in the left hand with a pitch. X-rays were negative.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.