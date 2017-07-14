BOSTON — It all came a bit out of nowhere for Garrett Cooper.

The 26-year-old first baseman played in the Triple-A All-Star Game on Wednesday night in Tacoma, Washington, for the Colorado Springs Sky Sox, a Brewers affiliate, and landed in Colorado Springs on Thursday morning, fully expecting to head to the ballpark that night.

Instead, Cooper got off the plane to a flurry of missed calls and texts from his Triple-A manager, Rick Sweet.

He had been traded to the Yankees.

And he was about to make his major-league debut on Friday night, in the starting lineup against the Red Sox in Boston.

“Like 20 minutes later, [Brian] Cashman called me and said, ‘Welcome to the Yanks, and we’ll meet you in Fenway tomorrow,” the 6-6, 230-pound Cooper said late Friday afternoon. “Just a whirlwind, the last 24 hours.”

On a conference call earlier in the day, Cashman said Cooper will start against lefthanders but didn’t rule out everyday status for the rookie. He batted sixth Friday night.

Cooper, the eighth player to start at first base for the Yankees this season, had a .366/.428/.652 slash line in 75 games and 279 at-bats for the Sky Sox. He had 17 homers and 82 RBIs, with the increase in power numbers coming after the Brewers told him last offseason to alter his swing to “put more balls in the air.” Cooper’s previous career high in homers was the nine he hit last season between Double-A Biloxi and Colorado Springs.

Cashman didn’t exactly apply the pressure in discussing what Cooper might bring to first base, where the Yankees have gotten little production this season. “The bar,” Cashman said, “has been set very low at that position.”

Cooper, of course, hopes to seize the opportunity. He said “it’s every kid’s dream to get the call up to the big leagues,” but he certainly didn’t envision it playing out this way.

“Definitely not coming into the Red Sox and Yankees rivalry, that’s for sure,” he said. “I thought it was going to be in Milwaukee, and the next thing I know I’m here, in one of the biggest rivalries in sports.”