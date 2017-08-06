CLEVELAND — Luis Severino removed any lingering doubt about it, if there even was any, Sunday afternoon.

If the Yankees make the postseason, Severino will start the first game, whether it be a one-game playoff or Game 1 of a division series.

The 23-year-old blitzed through a tough Indians lineup Sunday afternoon, allowing two hits over 6 2/3 dominant innings of an 8-1 victory in front of 33,044 at Progressive Field.

The Yankees (59-51), who scored a total of eight runs over their previous five games, had 12 hits in splitting the four-game series against the Central-leading Indians (59-50).

The Bombers erupted late, with Jacoby Ellsbury’s two-out, bases-clearing triple off Carlos Carrasco snapping a 1-1 tie in the sixth, an inning in which the Yankees entered trailing 1-0 but batted around and scored five runs.

Aaron Judge’s three-run homer, a line-drive laser that accounted for his 35th blast of the season, in the seventh off Mike Clevinger made it 8-1.

Still, the offensive outburst aside, the story of the afternoon was Severino, who improved to 9-4 with a 2.91 ERA. The righthander, 3-0 with a 1.36 ERA over his previous five starts, allowed one run, coming on Michael Brantley’s two-out homer in the first, and one walk Sunday. He struck out nine.

After the Brantley homer, Severino struck out five of the next seven he faced, giving him seven strikeouts through three innings.

The Yankees didn’t get their first hit against Carrasco until Didi Gregorius slapped a 1-and-2 slider back up the middle with two outs in the fourth. Judge struck out, for the second time in the game, on a slider to end the inning.

Severino pitched out of a jam in the bottom half.

Francisco Lindor walked and went to second on a wild pitch. Brantley’s grounder to short moved Lindor to third, Jose Ramirez at the plate. Severino got ahead of the third baseman 1-and-2 before getting him to foul out to third.

The Yankees put two on for the first time all afternoon in the fifth, but did not score. Todd Frazier, in a 3-for-27 skid, lined a one-out single to left and Ellsbury, also in a 3-for-27 slide, followed with a single to right. Ronald Torreyes grounded into a 6-4 force play, putting runners at the corners for Romine. The catcher struck out on three pitches to end the threat.

The Yankees finally broke through in the sixth. Gardner led off with a single and Clint Frazier, in a 4-for-29 slump, pulled a 2-and-2 slider down the third base line for his eighth double of the season. After Gregorius popped to third, Judge was intentionally walked, bringing Headley to the plate with the bases loaded. Headley, whose eighth-inning homer snapped a 1-1 tie Saturday night, skied one to center for a sacrifice fly that made it 1-1 Sunday. Todd Frazier worked the count full before drawing a walk to re-load the bases and setting up Ellsbury, who swung at a first-pitch fastball and drove it over Abraham Almonte’s head in right-center for his second triple of the season that made it 4-1.

Indians manager Terry Francona called on righthander Bryan Shaw and Torreyes greeted him with an RBI single to make it 5-1.