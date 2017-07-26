Joe Girardi called it an important step in Luis Severino’s development, and dropped a certain “A” word in describing it.

“I also think it’s [dealing with] the expectations that people are now placing on you,” Girardi said late Wednesday morning. “You’ve been an All-Star, you’ve kind of been the ace of the staff and how [do] you handle it. To me, that’s the next step. So far he’s handled it extremely well.”

An understatement.

The 23-year-old continued his torrid second half, making it three straight brilliant outings and looking very much like an ace against the Reds Wednesday afternoon.

Severino threw six shutout innings before allowing two unearned runs in the seventh in a 9-5 victory in front of 42,421 at the Stadium.

Severino (7-4, 3.03), who allowed two runs (both unearned) and three hits over seven innings, led the Yankees (53-46) to their third straight victory and fifth in their last six games.

And, depending on the Red Sox result from the West Coast later in the afternoon against the Mariners, lifting the Yankees perhaps percentage points in front of the AL East.

Not bad for a club that just last week was at the tail end of a 10-22 stretch.

And now the Rays, just behind the Yankees in the division, come to town Thursday for the start of a big four-game series.

Severino, who has allowed one earned run over three starts (21 innings) since the All-Star break, won’t pitch in the series, but the Yankees have to feel confident regardless.

An offense that got out of the gate slowly in the second half has started to crank it up.

The Yankees had 12 hits — two each by Brett Gardner, Clint Frazier, who added two RBI, Todd Frazier, who hit his first homer in pinstripes, and Ronald Torreyes.

Didi Gregorius homered for the third straight game, a career first for the shortstop who, despite missing the first month of the season, has 16 home runs.

Clint Frazier, getting the start in right with Aaron Judge getting the day off, had a pair of two-out, RBI singles early to give the Yankees a 2-0 lead.

Severino had the Reds (41-60) completely overmatched for six innings, recording eight of his nine strikeouts. Severino entered the day fifth in the AL in strikeouts with 136. A Gregorius error to start the seventh led to the two Cincinnati runs that made it 4-2.

Gregorius and Todd Frazier went deep in a five-run bottom half of the seventh that made it 9-2.

Luis Cessa allowed a three-run homer in the eighth to Adam Duvall that made it 9-5.