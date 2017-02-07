Mark Teixeira’s retirement didn’t last long.
The former Yankees first baseman will join ESPN as a studio analyst, ESPN announced Tuesday.
Teixeira, a five-time Gold Glove winner, joined the Yankees in 2009 and was one of the key members of the team’s World Series run that season. He retired at the end of last season at age 36.
He has 409 career home runs and a .268 batting average in 14 seasons with the Texas Rangers, Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Angels and Yankees.
“Mark brings valuable insight from his experience as one of the elite first basemen and hitters of his era,” said ESPN senior coordinating producer Seth Markman in a statement. “His star power and credentials, coupled with his modern perspective of the game, will benefit our coverage. He’s been on our radar for quite some time and we’re looking forward to working with him.”
