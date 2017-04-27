BOSTON — The talk beforehand was almost exclusively about the pitcher the Yankees were facing Thursday night and not the one they were starting.

“He’s off to a great start, striking a lot of people out and he’s held his opponents down,” Joe Girardi said of Boston lefthander Chris Sale. “He’s got some funk to him because of the arm angle. His changeup is outstanding, his slider is outstanding and his fastball, he’s got a good angle on it. I mean, he’s got really good stuff.”

All true.

And Thursday night, he was dramatically outpitched by Masahiro Tanaka.

The righthander, whose first three starts produced a disproportionate amount of angst, was brilliant for a second straight outing as he pitched a three-hitter in a 3-0 victory over the Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Tanaka, who came in 2-1 with a 6.00 ERA, struck out three and did not walk a batter. He threw only 97 pitches and retired the last 14 batters he faced.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

It was a two-game series (Tuesday’s game was rained out) that could not have gone much better for the Yankees (13-7), who have won 12 of their last 15. Against the preseason AL East favorite, the Yankees won both games, outscoring the Red Sox, 6-1.

The 28-year-old Tanaka was coming off an April 19 outing against the White Sox in which he allowed one run and six hits in seven innings.

After taking a 1-0 lead in the fourth, The Yankees opened it up with two runs in the ninth, getting four straight hits by Aaron Hicks, Chase Headley, Matt Holliday and Starlin Castro.

Sale allowed three runs (two earned) and eight hits. He struck out 10, giving him four straight starts in which he struck out at least that many.

Thursday marked Tanaka’s fifth career complete game and first since Aug. 15, 2015 at Toronto.

Yankees videos

Given the opponent, it might have been his most impressive.

Tanaka came in 5-2 with a 4.05 ERA in 10 career starts against Boston (11-10), though that included a 1-0, 1.83 ledger in three starts last season.

Sale came in 4-1 with a 1.17 ERA in 10 career appearances vs. the Yankees, including seven starts. According to Elias that was the lowest ERA by any pitcher vs. the Yankees since earned runs became an official stat in 1912.

Sale, with a fastball touching 98, came out firing, striking out seven of the first 10 he faced.

He struck out leadoff man Jacoby Ellsbury on three pitches, the last one a slider, and Hicks on four pitches, the last one a 98-mph fastball.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

After looking completely overmatched those first three innings, the Yankees put an unearned run on the board in the fourth, snapping Sale’s scoreless inning streak at 15.

Hicks led off with a liner to right, improving the outfielder to 5-for-14 in his career against Sale, and went to second on Headley’s hard groundout back to the pitcher. Holliday, mired in a 2-for-28 slump, stepped in and when he swung and missed at a 1-and-1 slider, the ball got away from Sandy Leon for a passed ball. Suddenly, the Yankees had a runner at third and one out. Holliday then fought Sale in a 10-pitch at-bat, eventually lining shot to left for a sacrifice fly that made it 1-0.

Tanaka provided a shutdown bottom of the fourth, allowing a two-out single to Ramirez but retiring Mitch Moreland on a grounder to end the inning.