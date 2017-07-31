Meet new Yankee Sonny Gray
Before Monday's trade deadline, the Yankees acquired left-handed pitcher Sonny Gray from the Athletics in exchange for minor leaguers Jorge Mateo, James Kaprielian, and Dustin Fowler. Get to know the Yanks' newest starting pitcher.
