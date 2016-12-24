Mel Stottlemyre’s son Todd revealed through various social media posts Friday that the former Yankees pitcher is fighting for his life in his battle with a rare blood cancer.

“Calling all prayer warriors during this holiday season,” Todd Stottlemyre wrote on Facebook. “My father is in the hospital fighting for his life. He has battled cancer for 16 years. He is the greatest champion that I have ever met. I’m praying hard for you Dad. I love you pops. Please lock arms with me and pray for all our loved ones who are fighting.”

Under a photo of his father pitching on Instagram, Todd added: “Praying hard for you Dad while you continue to fight cancer. I love you pops.”

Stottlemyre was first diagnosed with multiple myeloma — a disease of the plasma cells in the blood that can manifest in bone pain, kidney failure and neurological problems — in 2000. It is untreatable. After going into remission, Stottlemyre had a recurrence in 2011 and has battled the disease since.

Stottlemyre pitched his entire 11-year career with the Yankees, becoming a five-time All-Star in that span. He also won five World Series rings as a pitching coach — one with the Mets in 1986 and four with the Yankees in 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2000.

He resigned in 2005 after a disagreement with George Steinbrenner and spent the 2008 season with the Mariners before retiring.