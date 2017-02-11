Five keys for the Yankees entering spring training
Newsday's Erik Boland looks at five keys for the Yankeess as they begin spring training for the 2017 MLB season.
How motivated is Gary Sanchez to be great?(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)
The catcher's job is Sanchez's and Sanchez's alone, as the winter trade of Brian McCann made clear. Still, there's at least some curiosity as to how the 24-year-old approaches the spring, starting job guaranteed.
Will Aaron Judge win the job in right?(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)
Judge, unlike Sanchez, struggled after his August call-up, striking out in 42 of 84 at-bats. While the Yankees preference is for Judge to win the starting job in right - articulated by owner Hal Steinbrenner, no less - it will have to be earned.
Who will be No. 4 and 5 starters?(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)
GM Brian Cashman has said only Masahiro Tanaka, CC Sabathia and Michael Pineda are locked into rotation spots. Barring any early-spring acquisitions, let the competition begin between Luis Cessa, Luis Severino, Adam Warren, Chad Green and Bryan Mitchell. Also keep an eye on rookies James Kaprielian, Chance Adams, Justus Sheffield and Jordan Montgomery.
Can Greg Bird soar to the job at 1B?(Credit: Getty Images / Tom Szczerbowski)
The Yankees expect Bird, who hit 11 homers in 46 games after his early August call-up in 2015, to beat out Tyler Austin win the first base job. But Bird missed 2016 because of shoulder surgery and bulked-up Austin reported to Tampa three weeks early determined to make it a real competition.
Who will be this year’s Yangervis Solarte, Ronald Torreyes or Luis Cessa?
The aforementioned all came from nowhere at the start of spring trainings to win Opening Day roster spots in recent years (Torres and Cessa in 2016). There's almost always one shocker to emerge each spring and this one should be no different.
