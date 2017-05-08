Yankees vs. Reds
The Yankees beat the Cincinnati Reds, 10-4, in the first game of a two-game series on Monday at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati.
New York Yankees' Brett Gardner hits a single off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Rookie Davis in the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 8, 2017, in Cincinnati.
New York Yankees' Didi Gregorius celebrates after hitting an RBI single off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Rookie Davis in the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 8, 2017, in Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Rookie Davis throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Monday, May 8, 2017, in Cincinnati.
Masahiro Tanaka #19 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning of a game at Great American Ball Park on May 8, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Rookie Davis #54 of the Cincinnati Reds pitches against the New York Yankees in the second inning of a game at Great American Ball Park on May 8, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Masahiro Tanaka #19 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the second inning of a game at Great American Ball Park on May 8, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Masahiro Tanaka #19 of the New York Yankees looks on prior to a game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on May 8, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Rookie Davis #54 of the Cincinnati Reds pitches against the New York Yankees in the first inning of a game at Great American Ball Park on May 8, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Joey Votto #19 of the Cincinnati Reds singles to shallow right field to drive in a run against the New York Yankees in the first inning of a game at Great American Ball Park on May 8, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Rookie Davis wipes his head on his sleeve in the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Monday, May 8, 2017, in Cincinnati.
New York Yankees second baseman Ronald Torreyes, center, bobbles the ball to miss the double play after forcing out Cincinnati Reds' Arismendy Alcantara, right, in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 8, 2017, in Cincinnati.
New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez hits a two-run single off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Rookie Davis in the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 8, 2017, in Cincinnati.
New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi works in the dugout during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Monday, May 8, 2017, in Cincinnati.
Gary Sanchez #24 of the New York Yankees singles to left to drive in two runs against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning of a game at Great American Ball Park on May 8, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
New York Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka, center, is thrown out by Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) on a bunt attempt in the second inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 8, 2017, in Cincinnati.
New York Yankees' Didi Gregorius hits an RBI sacrifice fly off Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Austin Brice in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 8, 2017, in Cincinnati.
New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Monday, May 8, 2017, in Cincinnati.
Rookie Davis #54 of the Cincinnati Reds reacts while pitching against the New York Yankees in the first inning of a game at Great American Ball Park on May 8, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Aaron Hicks #31 of the New York Yankees celebrates with Didi Gregorius #18 after scoring a run against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning of a game at Great American Ball Park on May 8, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
