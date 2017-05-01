Yankees vs. Blue Jays
The Yankees lost to the Toronto Blue Jays, 7-1, in the opener of a three-game series on Monday at Yankee Stadium.
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge looks on Toronto Blue Jays in an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Monday, May 1, 2017.
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge flies out against the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixth inning in an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Monday, May 1, 2017.
New York Yankees relief pitcher Luis Cessa looks on as Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Jose Bautista rounds the bases on his two-run home run during the seventh inning in an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Monday, May 1, 2017.
New York Yankees relief pitcher Luis Cessa delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the seventh inning in an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Monday, May 1, 2017.
New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi comes to the mound to check on Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino during the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays in an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Monday, May 1, 2017.
Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Ryan Goins hits a two-run sacrifice fly against the New York Yankees during the sixth inning in an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Monday, May 1, 2017.
New York Yankees catcher Austin Romine speaks to Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino during the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays in an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Monday, May 1, 2017.
New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi takes the ball from Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino during the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays in an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Monday, May 1, 2017.
New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi walks to the dugout during the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays in an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Monday, May 1, 2017.
New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi comes to the mound to check on Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino during the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays in an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Monday, May 1, 2017.
New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino stands on the mound as Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Chris Coghlan rounds the bases on his solo home run during the sixth inning in an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Monday, May 1, 2017.
New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino walks off the mound after being taken out of the game during the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays in an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Monday, May 1, 2017.
New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino walks to the dugout after being taken out of the game during the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays in an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Monday, May 1, 2017.
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge signs autographs for fans before an MLB baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, May 1, 2017.
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Marco Estrada delivers a pitch against the New York Yankees during the first inning in an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Monday, May 1, 2017.
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge warms up before an MLB baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, May 1, 2017.
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge reacts after striking out against the Toronto Blue Jays during the second inning in an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Monday, May 1, 2017.
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge runs onto the field from the dugout to start an MLB baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, May 1, 2017.
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Marco Estrada delivers a pitch against the New York Yankees during the first inning in an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Monday, May 1, 2017.
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge looks for his pitch during the second inning against the Toronto Blue Jays in an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Monday, May 1, 2017.
New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning in an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Monday, May 1, 2017.
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge warms up before an MLB baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, May 1, 2017.
New York Yankees catcher Austin Romine talks to starting pitcher Luis Severino on the mound after Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Ryan Goins hit a two-run home run during the first inning in an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Monday, May 1, 2017.
New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino stands on the mound as Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Ryan Goins rounds the bases on his two-run home run during the second inning in an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Monday, May 1, 2017.
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge warms up before an MLB baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, May 1, 2017.
New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning in an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Monday, May 1, 2017.
