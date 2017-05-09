HIGHLIGHTS Surge ends at 6 as lefty allows five runs in 2nd inning

Sanchez, Gregorius homer but offense does little else

CINCINNATI — Those searching for warts in the Yankees’ bolt toward the top of the American League East six weeks into the season found one to seize on Tuesday night.

CC Sabathia struggled for the fourth straight outing, allowing five second-inning runs in a 5-3 loss to the Reds at Great American Ball Park that ended the Yankees’ six-game winning streak.

Sabathia allowed five runs and seven hits in six innings. The lefthander, who walked two and struck out two, did allow just one hit over his last four innings. He had a 1.47 ERA after his first three starts of the season but was 0-1 with a 10.43 ERA over his next three starts.

Now, for the big picture: Despite the loss, the Yankees (21-10) finished the two-city trip 4-1. They’re off Wednesday before starting a four-game series against the AL West-leading Astros Thursday at the Stadium.

An offense that entered the night leading the league in runs (177), runs per game (5.90), homers (50), OBP (.357), slugging (.463) and OPS (.820) received early home runs from Gary Sanchez and Didi Gregorius but otherwise was held in check.

The Yankees went 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position and stranded eight.

Tim Adleman allowed three runs and five hits in five innings for the Reds (18-15). Michael Lorenzen pitched two scoreless innings and Raisel Iglesias pitched the final two innings — with the ninth a bit of a struggle — for his sixth save.

The Yankees, as they’ve done in quite a few of their losses, made it interesting late. Iglesias walked Aaron Hicks and Matt Holliday with one out, bringing Sanchez to the plate. He smoked a 1-and-1 fastball but right to third, starting a 5-4 double play to end it.

Sabathia had the lead before throwing a pitch.

Sanchez worked the count full before slamming a 91-mph fastball to left for his second homer and a 1-0 lead. The blast, estimated at 448 feet, improved him to 7-for-13 since he returned from the disabled list Friday in Chicago.

Gregorius stepped into a 1-and-0 changeup with one out in the second, hammering it to right for his second homer and a 2-0 lead.

Scott Schelber and Jose Peraza started the bottom half of the inning with consecutive singles, and Devin Mesoraco walked to load the bases. Sabathia struck out Adleman, but Billy Hamilton followed with a ground smash that clipped the glove of a diving Ronald Torreyes at third. The two-run single tied it at at 2, and Zack Cozart’s line single to left loaded the bases again.

Votto sent a straight 92-mph fastball past a diving Starlin Castro for a two-run single that gave the Reds a 4-2 lead. With runners at the corners. Duvall lined a changeup to left to make it 5-2, and Chad Green was warming in the bullpen.

Sabathia stopped it there, and ended up retiring 10 straight.

The Yankees cut into the lead in the fourth. Castro led off with a double, improving to 7-for-20 on the trip, and Jacoby Ellsbury walked. Aaron Judge grounded into a 6-4-3 double play, but Gregorius brought in Castro with a broken-bat flare to right that made it 5-3.

The Yankees loaded the bases with two outs in the sixth against Lorenzen but Torreyes grounded into a 6-4 force. They stranded Brett Gardner at second in the seventh when Sanchez struck out and Castro flied to right.

Dellin Betances walked Cozart and Votto to start the bottom of the seventh but struck out the next three batters.