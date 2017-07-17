MINNEAPOLIS — The Yankees have been proceeding for some time as if they would not see first baseman Greg Bird for the rest of 2017, the reason general manager Brian Cashman has been exploring options on the trade front.

That became all but official Monday afternoon. Bird, out most of the season because of a right ankle bone bruise suffered March 30, saw a specialist who recommended surgery on his troublesome foot.

Joe Girardi said Bird, 24, will undergo surgery for a condition known as os trigonum syndrome, which, Cashman said last week, involves excess bone growth in the foot area.

Recovery time is at least six weeks, all but eliminating Bird from playing for the big-league club this season. Bird also sat out last year after having surgery for a torn labrum in his right shoulder. Although he still is considered the first baseman of the future, Girardi said another lost season makes it difficult to assume that will be the case.

“I think the organization has to look at it,” Girardi said. “I think you have to see how he comes back. We’re expecting a full recovery and him to be fine, but I think you always have to address those things. The hope is, yeah, but it’s not easy missing two years.”

Frazier bats second

Rookie outfielder Clint Frazier, who had a .286/.297/.686 slash line with three homers, two triples and a double in his first 10 games, batted second Monday night. That’s an important spot because it’s just before Aaron Judge.

“His at-bats have been really good,” Girardi said. “He’s athletic, he runs the bases extremely well and we just thought, let’s give it a look.”

Pineda chooses surgery

Michael Pineda, who was diagnosed with a torn UCL late last week, saw Dr. Timothy Kremchek for a second opinion and received the same recommendation the Yankees’ doctors gave. Pineda will undergo Tommy John surgery Tuesday in Cincinnati, with Kremchek performing the operation. The 28-year-old righthander will be a free agent after the season.