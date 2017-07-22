SEATTLE — Starlin Castro is headed back to the disabled list less than a week after coming off it, his right hamstring once again the culprit.

The second baseman, hitting .307 with 12 homers and 45 RBIs this season, was placed on the 10-day DL on Saturday afternoon after an MRI earlier in the day showed the injury.

Tyler Wade, 22, up earlier in the season, was recalled and will share time at second base with Ronald Torreyes.

Castro missed 13 games from June 27-July 14 because of a right hamstring strain.

“We’re not sure if it’s the same spot,” Joe Girardi said. “It’s frustrating. He’s frustrated.”

Castro, who went 1-for-4 in Friday’s victory, never looked completely right running in the six games since coming off the DL, going 5-for-22 (.227) in the stretch. Girardi said Castro appeared to reinjure himself Wednesday afternoon in Minneapolis beating out an infield single, though extra bruising didn’t show up until two days later.

“Wednesday he iced it after the game, pretty normal stuff for him to do,” Girardi said. “Thursday he said he was a little tight. Nothing [serious]. Friday the blood showed up. And that’s when we knew we had an issue.”

Still, Castro, who has a history of hamstring issues, tried to stay on the active list and avoid the DL.

“He argued he was fine and he could play and he’s still arguing he’s fine and he can play,” Girardi said. “But our concern is if he really tears it, then you have a real problem. We’re hoping it won’t be long. His strength is still good in there but there’s a problem.”

Wade went 3-for-28 (.107) in nine games from June 27-July 9, seeing time at second, rightfield and left.

“I thought he did his job,” Girardi said of Wade. “We were able to move him around. And the more at-bats he got, the better he got. Things started to slow down for him.”

Happy returns

Yankees videos

RHP David Robertson, drafted and developed by the Yankees before signing a free-agent contract with the White Sox, struck out the side Friday night in his first appearance back with the Bombers.

“I’ve thrown more pitches in this uniform than any other,” Robertson said. “It’s nice to put it back on.”

Sloughing it off

Though Chase Headley clearly would have preferred to stay at third base, his disappointment hasn’t shown up at the plate. The 33-year-old went 2-for-4 Friday, giving him 10 hits in his last 25 at-bats and making him 12-for-33 (.364) on this trip heading into Saturday night.

Holliday slide continues

DH Matt Holliday went 1-for-4 in Friday’s victory but is still just 4-for-36 with one homer and one RBI since returning from the DL.