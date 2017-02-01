Brian Cashman may soon have a rooting interest in a totally different kind of starting nine.

More than three decades ago, the Yankees general manager, was a high school classmate of Neil Gorsuch, President Donald Trump’s nominee to fill the vacant seat on the Supreme Court.

“He’s the exact same guy as he was then,” said Cashman, who graduated with Gorsuch in 1985 from Georgetown Prep, a private school just outside Washington, D.C.

Like many, Cashman was watching live on Tuesday night when Trump introduced Gorsuch as his nominee.

“What you saw in the press conference and how he comported himself as a very sincere, genuine human being, that’s who he is,” Cashman said. “He’s obviously added to his resume a great deal. He’s a very impressive person. Very humble, very genuine, extremely bright. And that I saw play out on national TV. That was the guy I knew in ’84, ’85.”

Cashman, who grew up in Kentucky, began attending the school when his family moved to the Washington area before his junior year. Gorsuch was raised in Colorado. But he wound up at the school when his mother, Anne Gorsuch Burford, was appointed by President Reagan in 1981 as the first female administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency.

Gorsuch, 49, was elected student body president while he was a senior at Georgetown Prep. By then, Cashman had carved out his own niche on the baseball team.

Though the two weren’t close, Cashman and Gorsuch got to know one another as part of a graduating class of less than 80 students.

“We all felt like he was destined to do great things,” Cashman said. “None of us are surprised that he’s put himself in position to earn the right to be part of this conversation. This is no surprise to anybody. This is a very rare and special individual.”

Cashman follows politics closely enough to know that Gorsuch’s name had been among those believed to be in the mix for the Supreme Court nomination. The two did not stay in touch after leaving Georgetown Prep, and because class reunions are typically in October or November, Cashman has not attended.

Nevertheless, Cashman said he has kept tabs on Gorsuch’s career through other classmates. And through an email chain with many of those same classmates, Cashman was among a group to help support “an impressive individual.”

Along with about 50 other Georgetown Prep classmates, the Yankees GM signed a letter sent to members of the U.S. Senate endorsing Gorsuch.

Said Cashman: “The nation’s going to get a chance to see what we already know.”