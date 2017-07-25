Todd Frazier plays first home game at Yankee Stadium
Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier, a Toms River, N.J. native, played his first home game at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
New York Yankees fans hold signs for Todd Frazier and Tyler Wade before an MLB game against the Cincinnati Reds at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
New York Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier signs his autograph for fans before an MLB game against the Cincinnati Reds at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
New York Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier reacts to fans before an MLB game against the Cincinnati Reds at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
New York Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier walks to the dugout before an MLB game against the Cincinnati Reds at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
New York Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier reacts to Cincinnati Reds players in the dugout before an MLB game at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
New York Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier warms up before an MLB game against the Cincinnati Reds at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
New York Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier warms up before an MLB game at Yankee Stadium against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
New York Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier looks on against the Cincinnati Reds in an MLB game at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
New York Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier looks for his pitch during the second inning against the Cincinnati Reds in an MLB game at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
New York Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier hits into a triple play during the second inning against the Cincinnati Reds in an MLB game at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
New York Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier hits into a triple play during the second inning against the Cincinnati Reds in an MLB game at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
New York Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier returns to the dugout after he is out in a triple play by the Cincinnati Reds during the second inning an MLB game at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
New York Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier singles against the Cincinnati Reds during the fifth inning in an MLB game at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
New York Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier runs to first base on his single against the Cincinnati Reds during the fifth inning in an MLB game at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
New York Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier returns to the dugout during the fifth inning against the Cincinnati Reds in an MLB game at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
A New York Yankees fan holds a sign for Yankees Todd Frazier before an MLB game Cincinnati Reds at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
