MINNEAPOLIS — Joe Girardi wasn’t underselling the significance of the seven-player deal the Yankees swung late Tuesday night that landed them David Robertson, Tommy Kahnle and Todd Frazier.

“I think it’s a pretty substantial deal for us,” Girardi said Wednesday morning at Target Field, a couple of hours before the Yankees went for a series victory against the Twins. “Because of getting another power bat and also getting two short-inning guys that can make our bullpen really versatile. Just gives us a lot of depth.”

Girardi said all three players, though their flight out of Chicago was delayed, were expected to be here for Wednesday afternoon’s game and available.

Frazier, a 31-year-old native of Point Pleasant, New Jersey, has played the majority of his career at third, starting 719 games there, but he’s played first, as well, starting 82 times there. Though Girardi didn’t say it, indications are Frazier, who has a .207/.328/.432 slash line with 16 homers and 44 RBIs, will get most of the time at third and the switch-hitting Chase Headley could become a platoon option at first.

“We have,” Girardi said of internal discussions about how to handle Frazier and Headley, “but I think it’s only fair that I talk to the players first before announcing what our plans are.”

Late Tuesday night Headley, though limited in his experience at first, said he would be willing to play there.

“I wouldn’t have any problem going over there,” he said. “I’m more than happy to do whatever makes the team better.”

Girardi said how he slots his relievers is still up in the air but it seems the bullpen is now an embarrassment of riches.

Robertson, 32, a former Yankee who saved 39 games after taking over for the retired Mariano Rivera in 2014 and then signed a four-year, $46-million free agent deal with the White Sox, has 13 saves and a 2.70 ERA this season. The 27-year-old Kahnle, whom the Yankees lost in the Rule 5 draft in 2013, has a 2.50 ERA in 37 games, with 60 strikeouts and seven walks.

“I feel like the parts are pretty interchangeable down there so it gives us good depth,” Girardi said. “I think Brian [Cashman] and his staff did a tremendous job adding to this club.”