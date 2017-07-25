That probably wasn’t what Todd Frazier had drawn up.

The New Jersey native came to the plate with the bases loaded and nobody out for his first home at-bat at Yankee Stadium. But instead of a heroic grand slam for his homecoming, Frazier ended the inning.

Frazier grounded a 3-1 pitch from Reds pitcher Luis Castillo to shortstop Jose Peraza, who stepped on second for the first out of the inning. He then fired to first base, getting Frazier.

Just your typical run-scoring triple play for the #Yankees... pic.twitter.com/0Pyo78CuGq — Stadium (@watchstadium) July 25, 2017

But Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorious, who was on second base when the play started, got caught up between second and third. The Reds forced the rundown, and Gregorious was called out for running outside the basepath.

It was the first triple play against the Yankees since the Rays did it on Sept. 27, 2011.

The Yankees did get a run on the play as Matt Holliday scored before Gregorious was called out, giving the Bombers an early 1-0 lead. It was the first time a run was scored on a triple play since May 27, 2006 in a game between the Mariners and Twins.

Frazier didn’t receive an RBI for his work, but the 6-6-3-3-5-6 triple play will be a fun trivia answer for Yankees fans to remember.