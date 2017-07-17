Aaron Judge’s breakout season isn’t limited to his series of monster home runs.
The Yankees rookie has made his presence felt for the team in rightfield, proving his value as a defender again on Monday night.
With the Yankees already trailing by a run in the bottom of the third, Twins slugger Miguel Sano came to the plate with the bases loaded and nobody out. Sano lined a hard shot at Judge, who quickly fired the ball to the plate.
The throw was right on target, hitting catcher Austin Romine on one hop. Romine turned and made the tag on the quick-footed Brian Dozier to complete the double play.
Judge’s quick throw was an absolute bullet and, according to the MLB Twitter account, was clocked at 97.7 MPH.
While the throw saved a run, the Yankees allowed another run to score on the next batter thanks to an error by pitcher Bryan Mitchell.
