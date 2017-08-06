CLEVELAND — Aaron Judge wasn’t making too much of it, just as he wasn’t making too much of the struggles that preceded it.

Judge hit a screaming line drive to right-center Sunday afternoon in the seventh inning, a three-run home run with the trajectory of a 1-iron that brought back memories of the rookie’s first half of this season.

“I would describe it as baseball, that’s what happens,” Judge said of the stretch he’s had since the All-Star break, which has featured more downs that ups. “You have two weeks where you’re good, two weeks where you flat-out stink.”

Entering Sunday, Judge had a .178/.330/.342 slash line, with four homers and nine RBIs in 21 games since the break. The rightfielder was walked intentionally once Sunday but also struck out twice, making it 24 straight games in which he’s struck out. It raised his season total to 144.

“It’s just part of it,” Judge said of his struggles. “You have to accept it and learn from it and try to find the missing link and move on and do whatever you can to help the team.”

Montgomery optioned

After a brilliant outing Saturday night in which he allowed one run and three hits over five innings, LHP Jordan Montgomery was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday. The move was not a shock as the Yankees acquired LHP Jaime Garcia and RHP Sonny Gray before the trade deadline to be in the rotation and never intended to stick with a six-man rotation. The 24-year-old Montgomery, a rookie, was 7-6 with a 4.05 ERA.

Holliday to DL

As expected, DH Matt Holliday was put on the 10-day DL with a left lumbar strain. 1B Garrett Cooper was recalled from Triple-A.

“I hope that’s all it is,” Joe Girardi said of the possibility of Holliday being able to return after 10 days. “Backs are tricky.”

Bird encouraged

1B Greg Bird (right ankle) said the plan is for him to increase his baseball activities this week in Toronto, taking BP, ground balls and “progress” in his running.

“I’m excited,” Bird said.