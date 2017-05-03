HIGHLIGHTS Derek Jeter says he’s ‘a fan’ of Judge

The honors keep pouring in for Aaron Judge.

The Yankees rightfielder was named American League Rookie of the Month for April on Wednesday. Judge hit .303 with 10 home runs and 20 RBIs in 22 games.

Judge tied the major league rookie record for homers in April. He’s been pretty good in May, too, hitting two more home runs on Tuesday. Judge went into Wednesday leading the majors in homers with 12.

On Monday, Yankees manager Joe Girardi said Judge reminded him of Derek Jeter in the way he carries himself.

Jeter, in a video interview posted on Yankees.com, said he’s “a fan” of Judge.

“The good thing about him is you can tell from his demeanor and his attitude that he wants to improve,” Jeter said. “He wants to be better and he handles himself the right way, not only on the field but off the field. So I’m a fan of his.”

Said Judge: “It’s incredible. Especially a guy I looked to for years growing up. To hear him say that, it’s special. It’s humbling. It’s pretty cool.”

Trainer’s room

The Yankees were hoping Austin Romine, who left Tuesday’s game with a cramp in his groin, was available to back up Kyle Higashioka. If not, Joe Girardi said Ronald Torreyes, who started at short, would be the No. 2 catcher . . . Torreyes started to give Didi Gregorius a day off because Girardi didn’t want to push Gregorius too fast after his return from a shoulder injury . . . Jacoby Ellsbury (elbow) was unavailable. Girardi said the Yankees would decide by Friday if Ellsbury needs to go on the 10-day DL retroactive to Tuesday.