The Yankees acquired first baseman Garrett Cooper from the Brewers for lefthanded pitcher Tyler Webb on Thursday.
Cooper, 26, was batting .366 with 17 home runs and 82 RBIs in 75 games with the Brewers’ Triple-A Colorado Springs affiliate in the Pacific Coast League. Cooper was assigned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Cooper gives the Yankees insurance at first base with Greg Bird still dealing with injuries and veteran Chris Carter getting released earlier this week.
Webb made his Major League debut earlier this season. He has a 4.50 ERA in seven appearances.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.