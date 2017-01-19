Dellin Betances was not happy when the Yankees renewed his contract last season after the All-Star reliever refused to accept a modest raise. It remains to be seen how he will react now that the Yankees have decided to let the matter be decided in arbitration.

“We’re not going to reach a resolution with Dellin,’’ general manager Brian Cashman said Thursday at Yankee Stadium. “The conversations we’ve had with their representatives were ‘If we file, we trial.’ Based on all our discussions, it was clear the different perspectives were such a wide bridge we’ll go about and just basically have a polite discussion about market value. . . . So, we’re going to wind up in an arbitration with Dellin.’’

The Yankees have not had a player take them to arbitration since 2008 when they won their hearing against pitcher Chien-Ming Wang.

Betances, who turned down $540,000 and was renewed at $507,000 in 2016, is seeking $5 million. The Yankees countered with $3 million.

“I just know we filed what we felt was appropriate; they filed what they felt was appropriate and somebody else will make the determination of what he makes,’’ Cashman said. “Either way we have a good pitcher.’’

Cashman was asked if the club considered bypassing arbitration and offering a multi-year deal to Betances.

“We had some limited discussions, I guess, on it,’’ he said. “You could always have a possibility down the line but that’s not going to happen in this case right now.’’

Betances, who has excelled as an eighth-inning specialist and was in the closer’s role after the Yankees dealt Aroldis Chapman and Andrew Miller, struck out 126 batters last season. But his effectiveness diminished as he posted a 4.37 earned average in his last 23 appearances. With Chapman back, Betances will go back to his set-up role in the eighth.

Cashman also said there was no guarantee that third baseman Chase Headley would remain a Yankee for the final two years of his agreement.

“I can’t predict that, I certainly can’t predict that,’’ he said. “I expect him to be here as we start our season. I had a couple of proposals thrown my way this winter but then it would have left a void. I didn’t like what we were getting back and I didn’t like that I didn’t have a replacement at third so obviously I chose not to pursue what was being offered to me.’’

Headley has not been approached about a trade. “That conversation isn’t needed,’’ Headley said. “I don’t get upset about it. I don’t think, ‘Man, I’m mad at the Yankees, They’re trying to trade me.’ There’s none of that.’’

Cashman also spoke about CC Sabathia, who turns 37 in July, Cashman said he knows Sabathia wants to pitch beyond the expiration of his contract with the Yankees this season, but it is not believed the Yankees would look to retain him.

“I’d love to have what he did last year, I thought he did a tremendous job for us,’’ Cashman said.

The lefthander was 9-12 with a 3.91 ERA. Sabathia had right knee surgery in October and will be brought along slowly in spring training, Cashman said.