Yankees at the World Baseball Classic
The Yankees' organization will send 10 representatives to the World Baseball Classic, which begins March 6. See which country each player will represent.
Not pictured: Giovanny Gallegos, Mexico; Tito Polo, Colombia
Dellin Betances, RHP(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)
Puerto Rico
Richard Bleier, LHP(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)
Israel
Tyler Clippard, RHP(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)
USA
Kellin Deglan, C(Credit: Charlie Riedel)
Canada
Didi Gregorius, SS(Credit: Jim McIsaac)
Netherlands
Tommy Layne, LHP(Credit: Jim McIsaac)
Italy
Luis Severino, RHP(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)
Dominican Republic
Donovan Solano, INF(Credit: AP / Kathy Kmonicek)
Colombia
