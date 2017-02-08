Subscribe
    Didi Gregorius of the New York Yankees celebrates (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Didi Gregorius of the New York Yankees celebrates his seventh-inning home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016.

    Yankees at the World Baseball Classic

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    The Yankees' organization will send 10 representatives to the World Baseball Classic, which begins March 6. See which country each player will represent.
    Not pictured: Giovanny Gallegos, Mexico; Tito Polo, Colombia

    Dellin Betances, RHP

    Puerto Rico
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Puerto Rico

    Richard Bleier, LHP

    Israel
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Israel

    Tyler Clippard, RHP

    USA
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    USA

    Kellin Deglan, C

    Canada
    (Credit: Charlie Riedel)

    Canada

    Didi Gregorius, SS

    Netherlands
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Netherlands

    Tommy Layne, LHP

    Italy
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Italy

    Luis Severino, RHP

    Dominican Republic
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Dominican Republic

    Donovan Solano, INF

    Colombia
    (Credit: AP / Kathy Kmonicek)

    Colombia

