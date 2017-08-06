CLEVELAND — Joe Girardi wouldn’t call it a benching, though there’s not many other ways to read Gary Sanchez not being in Sunday’s lineup.

“We really like the job Romine did last night,” Girardi said of backup catcher Austin Romine starting a second straight game. “And Gary’s played 11 days in a row.”

True, but when Girardi gave Romine the start Saturday and had Sanchez at DH, he said he planned for the latter to start Sunday afternoon.

Additionally, Romine didn’t do anything drastically different Saturday night than what he’s done throughout the season and throughout his big-league career, which is play good defense.

Sanchez has not done that this season and that seemed to come to a head Thursday night when there were two wild pitches and a passed ball that led to two Cleveland runs. It made Girardi say afterward the 24-year-old’s work behind the plate needed “to improve.”

“We’ve expressed to him how important that is,” Girardi said before Sunday’s game in which Sanchez was not in the lineup. “We just really liked the job Romine did last night, and that position extremely, extremely important.”

Several hours before Sunday’s first-pitch, Sanchez, who leads MLB catchers in passed balls (12) and errors (10), was in the Yankees bullpen catching Sonny Gray, whom he hadn’t seen before.

“I thought [that] was important,” Girardi said.

But that wasn’t the only reason the 24-year-old Sanchez, who after the game said he showed up Sunday “expecting” to be in the lineup, was in the bullpen. Under the watchful eye of Girardi and Tony Pena, two former big-league catchers known for their defense, Sanchez worked on blocking balls.

Is he sending a message to Sanchez?

“The start is not the message, the message came from us verbally that your defense needs to improve, that you need to work at it,” Girardi said. “He’s worked at it, but we’ve expressed how important it is.”

Sanchez, through his translator said he understands.

“I know that I need to improve on those things,” Sanchez said. “I have to improve on defense, I’m not perfect, and I understand that. The bottom line is I need to improve on defense. I’m working hard.”

Girardi said Sanchez, who added about 10-15 pounds of muscle this offseason, probably “caught better last year,” which isn’t to say there hasn’t been improvement.

“Game-calling he does pretty well, that’s not something we think he’s off on,” said Girardi, also noting Sanchez’s ability to frame pitches reasonably well. “He does his work there and he has pretty good instincts and sees things and adapts pretty well. If that was a problem I don’t think the ERA of our pitchers would be as good as it is. But blocking is important, not giving that extra base is important.”