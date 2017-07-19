MINNEAPOLIS — Brian Cashman addressed two of the three significant needs his team has Tuesday night.

The yet-to-be-addressed one — and biggest — bit the Yankees Wednesday afternoon in a 6-1 loss to the Twins in front of 33,380 at Target Field.

Rookie lefthander Jordan Montgomery’s recent slump continued as he allowed six runs, all in the second inning, and seven hits over six innings.

Cashman, who brought in power arms David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle for the bullpen along with third baseman/first baseman Todd Frazier, continues scouring the market for starting pitching.

Shortening the game to five or six innings with a stacked bullpen is well and good, but not if the starter puts a club in the kind of hole Montgomery did Wednesday. He came in with a 5.27 ERA over his previous three starts.

The Yankees (48-45), who fell to 3-4 on this 11-game trip that continues Thursday night in Seattle, have lost 22 of their last 32 games and have not won a series since June 9-11 against the Orioles.

Jose Berrios, a 22-year-old righthander, was dominant, allowing one run and six hits over 6 2⁄3 innings. Berrios (9-3, 3.50 ERA) took a 6-0 lead into seventh before the Yankees ended his shutout on Brett Gardner’s two-out RBI single.

Frazier made his first appearance as a Yankee as a pinch hitter earlier in the inning, stepping in against Berrios with two on and one out. Frazier struck out swinging at a 2-and-2 curveball. He also was hit on the right hand by a pitch with two outs in the ninth.

Kahnle made his Yankees debut in the eighth, striking out two in a 1-2-3 inning, his fastball reaching 100 mph.

After the Yankees left the bases loaded in the top of the second — Ronald Torreyes grounded out to end the inning — the Twins all but put the game away in the bottom half, scoring all six runs with two outs.

Chris Gimenez singled with one out and went to third on Ehire Adrianza’s double. Montgomery got Jorge Polanco to fly to short right for the second out and keep Gimenez at third, but Zack Granite smacked a 0-and-1 curveball up the middle for a two-run single that made it 2-0 and gave the centerfielder his first two career RBIs. Montgomery walked Brian Dozier and Eduardo Escobar sent a 1-and-2 fastball up the middle for an RBI single that made it 3-0.

Up stepped Miguel Sano, who fell behind 0-and-2. But the All-Star seemed to be sitting curveball and he got one from Montgomery, launching a hanger to left-center for his 23rd homer, which made it 6-0.

Berrios provided a shutdown third inning, needing 10 pitches to retire Gardner, Jacoby Ellsbury and Gary Sanchez.

Montgomery pitched well after the second, allowing just one hit the rest of the way.