MINNEAPOLIS — It’s as if the entire Yankees offense participated in the Home Run Derby.

Though Aaron Judge’s slump to open the season’s second half has garnered much of the attention, the vast majority of his teammates have swung wood just as dead.

That continued Monday night in a 4-2 loss to the Twins in front of 27,566 at Target Field.

The Yankees (47-44), who have lost 21 of their last 30 games, scored a total of 11 runs in splitting their four-game weekend series against the Red Sox at Fenway Park. That included being shut out for the first time this season Sunday night.

They rallied from a 2-0 deficit to tie the score Monday night but ultimately wasted a solid spot start by Bryan Mitchell and a decent effort by lefthanded reliever Caleb Smith, who made his major-league debut.

The defeat overshadowed a big night at the plate by a pair of rookies.

Garrett Cooper went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI. Clint Frazier batted second and doubled in the sixth and eight innings but was stranded each time.

Smith, who made his debut in the sixth and pitched two perfect innings, saw that streak end in the eighth when Joe Mauer led off with a single to right. Judge, who went 0-for-3 to fall to 1-for-21 to start the second half, just missed making a diving catch.

Miguel Sano followed with a ground single to left, but Smith struck out Max Kepler after he failed to get a bunt down. Pinch hitter Eduardo Escobar then lined an RBI single to left and Eddie Rosario doubled to make it 4-2.

All-Star closer Brandon Kintzler pitched a scoreless ninth for his 26th save.

Mitchell allowed two runs (one earned) and six hits in five innings. His counterpart, Twins lefty Adalberto Mejia, who came in 4-4 with a 4.43 ERA, allowed one run and five hits in 5 1⁄3 innings.

The Twins took a 1-0 lead in the second. Mitchell walked Kennys Vargas with one out and gave up Rosario’s line-drive double to the gap in right-center.

Judge saved Mitchell from a potentially big bottom half of the third for the Twins, but they still scored a run.

Brian Dozier led off with a single and Zack Granite bounced a single to left. Mitchell walked Mauer to load the bases for Sano, whom Judge beat in the Home Run Derby final.

Sano sent a liner to medium right and Dozier took off for home. Judge caught the ball and fired a dart to Austin Romine, who nipped a sliding Dozier for a double play that had the Yankees’ dugout pumped.

It appeared as if Mitchell was out of the inning when Kepler rolled one to first. Cooper fielded the ball and tossed to a covering Mitchell in plenty of time. But Mitchell, who actually played an inning at first earlier in the season — and dropped a foul pop — dropped the throw, with the error allowing Granite to score to make it 2-0.

After Mitchell stranded two in the bottom of the fourth, the Yankees cut their deficit in half in the fifth. Cooper doubled for the second time in as many nights, and Romine lined a double over Kepler’s head in right to make it 2-1.

The Yankees tied it in the seventh. Chase Headley doubled with one out against Tyler Duffey and scored on Cooper’s double into the leftfield corner.