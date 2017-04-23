PITTSBURGH — Ronald Torreyes could have three or four more games over the next week like Saturday’s when he had four hits, but Joe Girardi said that won’t make a difference.

When Didi Gregorius is ready to return, which could be as soon as next weekend, he’ll again be the starting shortstop.

“Didi is our shortstop,” Girardi said before Sunday’s game.

Torreyes went 1-for-4 Sunday and his hitting .293.

Gregorius played a third straight rehab game Sunday afternoon — he went 2-for-5 with a double as the designated hitter after playing the first two games in the field — and has not experienced any setbacks. He’s hitting .364 over his three starts.

“He’ll have a day off tomorrow and then play on Tuesday, Wednesday and go from there,” Girardi said.

The manager said “it’s possible” Gregorius could be back in the lineup Friday when the Yankees return home to start a weekend series against the Orioles.

Gardner, Bird still struggling

Brett Gardner’s slump to start the season continued Sunday. The leadoff hitter went 0-for-3 with a walk, extending his skid to 4-for-39. Gardner, hitting .182/.318/.236 overall in 15 games, did sting two balls Sunday, lining out to center in the third and flying to deep right in the sixth. Bird hit a rope in his first at-bat, but it was a line drive straight into pitcher Ivan Nova’s glove, the start of a day in which the 24-year-old first baseman went 0-for-3, dropping his average to .104 (5-for-48). Bird also flied out, grounded out and walked.

“I really believe they’ll get going,” Girardi said. “I thought Gardy hit the ball hard twice, I think Bird’s at-bats have been good. You’d like to get them going sooner rather than later but I feel really good about them.”

Mitchell quietly getting it done

Bryan Mitchell kept it a 2-1 game in the seventh, loading the bases with none out, then pitching out of it. The 25-year-old pitched a scoreless eighth and lowered his ERA to 1.04 in seven appearances.