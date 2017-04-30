Brian Cashman pondered the opening month of the season for his club, which brought the best record in the sport into Sunday.

“There’s nothing to make us believe right now we can’t keep that going,” the Yankees general manager said. “Really pleased with how we’ve started out of the gate.”

There was a stumble Sunday afternoon in a 7-4 loss in 11 innings to the Orioles in front of 41,022 at the Stadium.

It was an at time flat-out bizarre 4-hour, 37-minute slog that included Bryan Mitchell pitching the ninth and 11th innings — the reliever took the loss by allowing three runs in the latter — and playing first base in the 10th.

The Yankees did rally in the ninth to send the game into extra innings but an afternoon worth of difficulties with runners on, 3-for-13 with RISP and stranding 16, proved too much to overcome.

Still, given the way the Yankees were playing, having won 14 of 17 entering the day, some kind of hiccup was inevitable and the tough defeat didn’t obfuscate a month the Yankees finished 15-8, tied with the Orioles for the lead in the AL East, a world of difference from April 2016 when they went 8-14.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The Yankees seemed destined to win it in the 10th against Logan Verrett when Austin Romine led off with a single and the pitcher made an ill-advised attempt to get the lead runner on Brett Gardner’s sacrifice bunt. But the Yankees failed to get a run in and Mark Trumbo’s two-out RBI single in the 11th — after an intentional walk issued to Manny Machado with Joey Rickard on second after a stolen base — put the Orioles ahead for good.

With one out in the ninth, Matt Holliday, who homered in the first, singled off Darren O’Day. Starlin Castro then grounded into a 5-4 force. That brought up Aaron Judge and his team-best 10 homers, tied for most in the AL. O’Day walked Judge on five pitches and, with Chase Headley at the plate, O’Day threw to second and plate umpire Stu Scheuwater called a balk, putting runners at second and third. Buck Showalter was ejected arguing the call and Headley walked on four pitches.

In came lefthander Donnie Hart, who fell behind Didi Gregorius 2-and-0 before the shortstop scorched a two-run single to center to tie it at 4.

Rookie lefthander Jordan Montgomery could not get out of the sixth inning, going five innings and allowing three runs and three hits. The 24-year-old struck out seven and walked four, including the first two batters of the sixth, sparking a three-run inning in which rookie righthander Jonathan Holder also played a significant role, allowing two inherited runners to score.