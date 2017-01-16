Yankees' Gary Sanchez makes sandwiches for fans in the Bronx
Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez made an appearance at Bullpen Deli Twin Bagel – an eatery around the corner from the stadium -- where he helped prepare two sandwiches – turkey, and ham for customers on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Yankees Gary Sanchez prepares sandwiches at the Bullpen Deli in Bronx, New York on Jan. 16, 2017.
Yankees Gary Sanchez gets ready to prepare sandwiches at the Bullpen Deli in Bronx, New York on Jan. 16, 2017.
Yankees Gary Sanchez gets ready to prepare sandwiches at the Bullpen Deli in Bronx, New York on Jan. 16, 2017.
