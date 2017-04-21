HIGHLIGHTS Catcher has top-selling jersey in American League

PITTSBURGH — So far, all good for Gary Sanchez.

The Yankees catcher, on the disabled list since April 8 with a right biceps strain, threw for the first time Wednesday, playing catch with first-base coach Tony Peña from 60 feet. He did not throw Thursday or Friday, but Joe Girardi said he’ll progress to playing catch at 90 feet Saturday. Sanchez said he also will take some swings.

“We said four weeks [he’d be out], and everything is scheduled to be four weeks,” Girardi said. “So we’re about two weeks in.”

Sanchez was in the news for another reason Friday. Earlier in the day, it was announced that since the end of the 2016 World Series, his No. 24 Yankees jersey is the ninth-best-selling jersey in the sport and tops in the American League. That’s ahead of players such as Mike Trout (10th), Yoenis Cespedes (13th) and Bryce Harper (15th).

“It tells you how recognizable he is from what he did last year,” Girardi said. “Little kids look up to him. It shows you the talent of the young players we have and people are excited about them. It’s good.”

Didi getting closer

Didi Gregorius, on the disabled list since the start of the season with a right shoulder strain, began a rehab assignment Friday night for high Class A Tampa at Lakeland. Gregorius, who is expected to need about a week’s worth of rehab games, played shortstop, batted second and went 2-for-3.

Rolling the dice

Girardi said the kind of freak injury that sidelined the Giants’ Madison Bumgarner — the ace lefthander suffered bruised ribs and a sprained left shoulder in a dirt bike accident during an off day in Denver — isn’t likely to occur to one of his players.

“It’s right in their contracts what they can do and what they can’t do, and they understand the risks,” Girardi said. “That’s sad, because you know how important he is to that club. You can’t replace him.”