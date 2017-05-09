HIGHLIGHTS Sanchez homers in first at-bat Tuesday night

CINCINNATI — The scary part for upcoming Yankees opponents?

The Bombers have been destroying the baseball much of the season without significant contributions at the plate from Gary Sanchez.

And there is a strong indication that’s changing.

“I definitely think he’s coming out of it,” Joe Girardi said of the 24-year-old’s slump to start the season.

When Sanchez went to the DL April 8 with a right biceps strain, he was hitting .150 with a .190 on-base percentage, with one homer and two RBI.

Entering Tuesday night, Sanchez was 6-for-12 with three RBI and two runs since returning from the DL Friday in Chicago. He homered in his first at-bat on Tuesday. Most impressive to Girardi is Sanchez’s four walks in the span.

“He’s been patient, he’s been taking his walks,” Girardi said. “I thought his plate discipline was pretty good last year. Pitchers have to really think about how much you want to challenge this kid because he can do some damage. I think he’s learning. But he’s a fairly patient hitter.”

Headley, Hicks a night off

Chase Headley, whom Girardi already had planned to rest Tuesday night, took a 93-mph fastball off his right knee in the seventh inning of Monday’s victory. The third baseman said he went to bed “pretty sore” but was surprised how much better he felt Tuesday morning.

“Sometimes you wake up and things feel twice as bad as they did before,” Headley said. “I was pleasantly surprised that it wasn’t. I was happy it wasn’t worse.”

Hicks got hit in the right foot in Monday’s seventh inning — Reds reliever Drew Storen hit three batters and walked one in the wild inning — and was also sore.

“He’s got some bruising on his foot,” said Girardi, who also gave Hicks the night off. “He’s played every day on this trip and all 18 innings [Sunday night], so it makes your decision easier. Even though he said he felt all right, he wasn’t running as hard to first [Monday] and that’s not like him.”

Girardi said both players were available to him off the bench.

Bird watch

The plan for first baseman Greg Bird, put on the DL last week with a right ankle bruise, has not changed. He still will stay off the ankle a full 10 days before resuming baseball activities.

“We’ll probably evaluate him on Thursday and see where he’s at,” Girardi said.