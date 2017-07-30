The Yankees on Sunday acquired lefthander Jaime Garcia and cash from the Twins for two prospects – and they may not be done trying to improve their rotation ahead of Monday’s 4 p.m. trade deadline.

Even after picking up Garcia, the Yankees are continuing their efforts to land righthander Sonny Gray from the A’s. Gray is the top available starter on the trade market and the first-place Yankees are considered the favorites to grab him in a deal for prospects.

In Garcia, the Yankees picked up a veteran who has already been traded once this season, from the Braves to the Twins on Monday. Garcia, 31, is a combined 5-7 with a 4.29 ERA. He will be a free agent after the season.

The Yankees sent pitching prospects Zack Littell and Dietrich Evans to the Twins. Littell, 21, was 14-1 with a 1.87 ERA in A and AA ball. Ennis, 26, was 1-1, 2.19 for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The small-market Twins sent an undisclosed amount of cash to the Yankees to help cover the approximately $4.5 million left on Garcia’s contract.

The Yankees had been using lefthander Caleb Smith as their No. 5 starter. He failed to get out of the fourth inning in both of his starts.

Now the Yankees turn their attention to Gray, the 27-year-old righthander who was scratched from his scheduled start on Monday in anticipation of a trade somewhere. Gray, who is 6-5 with a 3.43 ERA, is signed through 2019, which means the A’s can try to get a bevy of prospects from interested suitors.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

In addition to the Yankees, the A’s are believing to be shopping Gray to the Dodgers, Astros, and Cubs. Another available top starter is Yu Darvish of the Rangers, but he is a free agent after the season.