BOSTON — The Yankees’ lineup didn’t become whole again the last two days, but it did become wholer.

Matt Holliday returned Friday night and Starlin Castro was back in the lineup Saturday after spending nearly three weeks on the disabled list with a right hamstring strain. Rookie Tyler Wade, who started five games at second base and one game each in leftfield and rightfield while up with the club, was optioned back to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

“I feel pretty good,” said Castro, who played six innings Thursday in his first rehab outing with Double-A Trenton and a full nine innings Friday. “I feel really normal.”

The second baseman, out since June 27, estimated he was running at “98 percent” and that “I don’t feel anything” and hadn’t in a while.

Castro, who had a .313/.348/.486 slash line, 12 homers and 45 RBIs before going to the DL, said he doesn’t think his timing will be a problem.

“I don’t think so,” he said. “I don’t think I need too many repetitions. I’ve been hitting against the machine and had the rehab starts. I felt really good. I’ll try to pick up [where I left off] right away.”

Castro went 1-for-3 with a walk in his return, doubling in his first at-bat against Chris Sale in the second inning in the Yankees’ 4-1, 16-inning victory over Boston.

New pecking order

Girardi said Chad Green and Adam Warren will get most of the work in the seventh inning in the foreseeable future, replacing struggling Tyler Clippard.

“I’m going to give Adam and Greeny a chance and use Clippard in different situations,” Girardi said. “I spoke with [Clippard]; I might use him in the fifth or sixth. It’s nothing permanent, but I’m going to go with those guys a little bit.”

Clippard came on the eighth with the Yankees trailing 1-0 yesterday and pitched a scoreless inning, allowing a hit.

Didi’s mini-rest

Didi Gregorius was not in the starting lineup Saturday, but Girardi said that was a product of wanting to stack as many righthanded hitters as possible in the lineup against Red Sox lefthander Chris Sale. Gregorius ended up coming in as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning and delivered the go-ahead hit in the 16th.

Old friend

The Twins announced that 44-year-old Bartolo Colon, who was designated for assignment by the Braves on June 29 and signed by Minnesota July 7, will start against the Yankees on Tuesday night. Colon pitched for the Yankees in 2011, going 8-10 with a 4.00 ERA.