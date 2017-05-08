HIGHLIGHTS Respond well after 18-inning game against Cubs

CINCINNATI — The Yankees dragged themselves into their hotel rooms here shortly before 6 Monday morning, the official end of the 18-inning marathon in Chicago that concluded less than four hours earlier.

“It’s a mental grind,” said Aaron Judge, who had Monday night off. “Now we’re going to see what kind of team we’ve got here. Are we going to come out and continue to hit the way we’ve been doing? What’s going to happen? I think we’re going to come out here and keep doing our thing.”

Judge apparently is as good at reading his club as he is at launching home runs.

Though it wasn’t always pretty, the result for the Yankees was just fine, a 10-4 victory over the Reds in front of 25,960 at Great American Ball Park.

With their sixth straight victory, the Yankees improved to an MLB-best 21-9 — 20-5 since a 1-4 start. They had 13 hits, including two home runs that upped their American League-leading total to 50, and seven walks.

Masahiro Tanaka, who flew to Cincinnati early Sunday evening, has been sharper, but he did give his club some much-needed distance after the previous night’s damage done to the bullpen in a game in which the Yankees threw 289 pitches (Joe Girardi declared Adam Warren, Jonathan Holder, Chasen Shreve and Aroldis Chapman unavailable before the game).

Tanaka (5-1) allowed four runs (three earned) and a season-high 10 hits in seven innings. His most impressive inning was the fourth, when he escaped a bases-loaded, none-out jam by inducing a pop-up and a double-play ball.

Tanaka got the Reds (17-15) to hit into three double plays, and Tommy Layne induced a fourth in the ninth inning.

One of those double plays preceded the night’s most frustrating sequence for Tanaka. With two outs in the seventh, he walked Zack Cozart, then hung a splitter to Joey Votto (three RBIs), who blasted his 10th homer to make it 7-4.

Brett Gardner got the runs back in the eighth, ripping a long two-run shot to rightfield off righty Barrett Astin that gave him six homers and 12 RBIs in his last nine games. Matt Holliday added a long home run to centerfield to make it 10-4, giving the Yankees their sixth game of at least 10 runs in their last 13 games.

The oddest inning was the seventh, when Reds righthander Drew Storen hit three Yankees — Aaron Hicks, Gary Sanchez and Chase Headley — and walked one, contributing to a pair of runs. Ronald Torreyes had an RBI single in the inning.

The Yankees made it difficult on Reds righthander Rookie Davis, a 2011 draft pick who was one of four players they sent to the Reds in December 2015 for Chapman. Davis and Judge are friends, as they were teammates in 2014 with Class A Charleston. Davis, making his fourth career start, allowed five runs (four earned), seven hits and three walks in 4 1⁄3 innings.

The Yankees got to him in the first. Gardner, on a 14-for-33 stretch coming in, reached on an error by Davis, who missed the bag after taking a flip from first baseman Votto. Hicks singled sharply to right and, after Holliday struck out, Jacoby Ellsbury walked to load the bases.

Sanchez, showing signs of catching fire at the plate, then ripped a 94-mph fastball to left for a two-run single. Didi Gregorius followed with a single to right that made it 3-0. Hicks’ two-out RBI single in the second gave the Yankees a 4-1 lead.