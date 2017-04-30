With the Orioles starting lefthander Wade Miley Sunday, struggling lefty-hitting first baseman Greg Bird got the day off.

But the 24-year-old’s spot on the club is not in danger.

“It’s not even an option for me, in my mind, right now at all,” GM Brian Cashman said of possibly sending Bird to the minors to get his swing back.

Bird is hitting .107/.265/.214 with one homer and three RBIs in 18 games. He pinch hit for Aroldis Chapman in the 10th inning Sunday and was hit by a pitch.

“He’s going to come around and I feel like he is coming around,” Cashman said. “He’s had good at-bats, he’s driven the ball. He was bad the first three weeks, that was a fact. But I feel like he’s coming through it. He’s impacting the ball better, he just hasn’t had the results to show for it.”

Montgomery’s outing

Rookie lefthander Jordan Montgomery was pretty good Sunday until the sixth — he had allowed one run to that point — when he walked Manny Machado and Mark Trumbo to start the inning. Jonathan Holder allowed both inherited runners to score in what would be a three-run inning, which gave the Orioles a 4-2 lead. Montgomery, in his fourth big-league start, allowed three runs, three hits and four walks in five innings. The 24-year-old, whose ERA ticked up to 4.15 from 3.78, struck out seven.

“Probably just trying too hard,” Montgomery said of the sixth. “Trying to get too [fine] with it instead of just throwing the baseball.”

Oops

Cashman said Double-A Trenton Manager Bobby Mitchell misspoke Friday night when he said top position prospect Gleyber Torres would be playing primarily on “the left side” of the infield and that plans to have him play some second base had essentially been scrapped.

“We have a player development plan for him that involves second, third and short and nothing’s changed that,” said Cashman, who was not upset with Mitchell.

Torres, 20, returned from the DL Friday and has played short the last two games. He’s 5-for-10 with four RBIs in three games since returning.

For Pete’s sake

Infielder Pete Kozma, designated for assignment Friday when the Yankees activated Didi Gregorius, was claimed off waivers by the Rangers.