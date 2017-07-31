Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is, by his own words, “close” friends with Oakland A’s general manager Billy Beane. But until Monday’s Sonny Gray deal, the duo had never before completed a major trade.

“It is odd,” Cashman said. “I’ve been around now 20 years and he’s been around 21 years in that type of decision-making capacity and we just have not matched up despite being close.”

Any reason?

“I think we like the same players,” Cashman said. “We maybe think probably very similarly, which that doesn’t create an atmosphere of matches as easy. I think opposites attract when you’re trying to do business with others.”

One deal Cashman and Beane did help complete was when the Yankees acquired Scott Brosius for Kenny Rogers before the 1998 season. Cashman was the assistant general manager to Bob Watson at the time. Brosius went on the win the 1998 World Series MVP award.

The last trade the A’s and Yankees made was on July 11, 2014, when the Yankees acquired lefthander Jeff Francis for a player to be named later. Francis made two appearances before being released on Aug. 5.

Extra bases

Righthander Jonathan Holder was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to take the place of Luis Cessa, who was sent down after throwing 3 1/3 innings of relief on Sunday . . . Austin Romine, who was hit in the throat while catching and in the left hand while batting on Sunday, was available in an emergency on Monday. Romine said the hand was the bigger issue, but said that he could play if he had to. “It probably wouldn’t be pretty, but I could do it,” he said . . . Lefthander Jaime Garcia, acquired from the Twins on Sunday, will join the team on Tuesday.