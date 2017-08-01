After Luis Severino threw a career-high 116 pitches Monday night, the Yankees opted to use a six-man rotation through Sunday to give the 23-year-old an extra day to recover.

The Yankees announced the newly acquired Sonny Gray and Jaime Garcia will start Thursday and Friday, respectively, in Cleveland, after Masahiro Tanaka closes out the Detroit series Wednesday afternoon.

Girardi said the Yankees will use a five-man rotation afterward, though he did not specify which starter would lose his job. Jordan Montgomery, who will start Saturday night, appears to be the odd man out.

“For this time through we will go six,” Girardi said. “We made that decision after Sevy’s start [Monday] night where he threw a lot of pitches in five innings. We figured let’s give him an extra day.”

Girardi said a six-man rotation would complicate his bullpen structure and would alter each individual starter’s routine.

“It’s hard to construct a roster,” he said. “In September that’s not the case, but it’s hard to construct a roster where you can do that, where you feel that you have enough pitching in your bullpen. That’s the problem.”

Girardi said the Yankees will not consider using a six-man rotation until rosters expand in September.

Castro not running

Starlin Castro, on the disabled list since July 22 with a hamstring strain, has not begun running.

“He’s doing some exercises and he feels better,” Girardi said. “We’re still some time away, so you’ve got to make sure the thing’s healthy and it doesn’t happen again.”

CC’s still going

CC Sabathia made the 500th start of his big-league career Tuesday night. Over 17 seasons, he has gone 232-144 with a 3.70 ERA.

“He must have been pretty good to have 500 starts because there aren’t a lot of people to get that many starts in the big leagues when you start thinking about on average 30 a year, 32 a year,” Girardi said.

George in the house

Oklahoma City Thunder wing Paul George was in attendance, wearing a Yankees cap and Aaron Judge jersey.