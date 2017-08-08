TORONTO — Greg Bird and Starlin Castro both took significant next steps in their respective rehabs on Tuesday.

Each did some light running and took batting practice on the field about four hours before the first pitch of Tuesday night’s game against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Castro has been on the disabled list since July 22 with a right hamstring strain, the same injury that caused him to miss 13 games from June 27-July 14.

Bird’s season never really got going after he fouled a ball off his right ankle March 30 during the Yankees’ last game of the Grapefruit League season, causing a bone bruise that troubled him throughout most of April and landed the first baseman on the DL May 2. But the 24-year-old has progressed steadily since surgery in mid-July on the ankle and has maintained since the operation that he planned to play again in 2017.

“I’m not going to lie, I feel really good,” Bird said over the weekend in Cleveland. “It’s just nice to have some closure on that (the ankle) and be able to move on.”