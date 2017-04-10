YankeesSports•Baseball

The New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays line up for the opening ceremonies of the Yankees' home opener at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) New York Yankees pitcher Michael Pineda reacts in the eighth inning during the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Michael Pineda of the New York Yankees reacts during the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) New York Yankees' Brett Gardner dives into home plate on an RBI double hit by Jacoby Ellsbury during the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) New York Yankees' Aaron Judge rounds second base after hitting a solo home run during the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees follows through on his fourth-inning home run during the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) New York Yankees' Brett Gardner scores on an RBI double by Jacoby Ellsbury in the third inning during the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Michael Pineda of the New York Yankees pitches in the sixth inning during the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) New York Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury hits an RBI double in the third inning during the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Matt Holliday of the New York Yankees follows through on a first-inning base hit during the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Brett Gardner of the New York Yankees follows through on a first-inning base hit during the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Matt Holliday of the New York Yankees follows through on a first-inning base hit against the Tampa Bay Rays during the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) New York Yankees pitcher Michael Pineda throws in the fourth inning during the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Michael Pineda of the New York Yankees reaches for the ball in the sixth inning during the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning during the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) New York Yankees' Aaron Judge is greeted by his teammates after hitting a solo home run during the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) New York Yankees pitcher Michael Pineda reacts in the fourth inning during the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) New York Yankees' Matt Holliday reacts in the bottom of the fourth inning during the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) New York Yankees' Aaron Judge rounds third base after hitting a solo home run during the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) New York Yankees' Brett Gardner rounds third base on an RBI double hit by Jacoby Ellsbury during the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) Tampa Bay Rays' Brad Miller turns a double play over New York Yankees' Chase Headley in the third inning during the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees celebrates his fourth-inning home run during the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Michael Pineda of the New York Yankees reacts in the sixth inning during the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Michael Pineda of the New York Yankees reacts during the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Brett Gardner of the New York Yankees runs out a first-inning base hit during the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) New York Yankees pitcher Michael Pineda throws in the sixth inning during the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.

Buy photo (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) Babe Ruth look-alike Kevin Tracy, of Brooklyn, arrives at Yankee Stadium for the Yankees' home opener on Monday, April 10, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) New York Yankees leftfielder Brett Gardner sliding into third base after a single by Matt Holiday during the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) New York Yankees leftfielder Brett Gardner makes it back to first base ahead of the pick-off attempt by Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Logan Morrison in the bottom of the first inning during the Yankees' home opener at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) New York Yankees pitcher Michael Pineda throws in the top of the first inning during the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Manager Joe Girardi of the New York Yankees looks on before the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Manager Joe Girardi of the New York Yankees is introduced during pregame ceremonies before the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Gary Sanchez of the New York Yankees is introduced during pregame ceremonies before the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) New York Yankees leftfielder Brett Gardner sprints to third base after a single by Matt Holiday during the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Manager Joe Girardi of the New York Yankees looks on before the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) From left, Tino Martinez, Willie Randolph and Joe Torre pose foe a photograph before the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) New York Yankees pitcher Michael Pineda wipes his face in the top of the first inning during the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Willie Randolph and Tino Martinez are introduced during pregame ceremonies before the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) New York Yankees pitcher Michael Pineda throws in the top of the first inning during during the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Manager Joe Girardi of the New York Yankees looks on before the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Brett Gardner of the New York Yankees is introduced during pregame ceremonies before the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) New York Yankees pitcher Michael Pineda throws in the top of the first inning during the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) during pregame ceremonies before the Yankees' home opener at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) The Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Yankees stand for the national anthem before the Yankees' home opener at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Aaron Judge #99, Ronald Torreyes #74 and Dellin Betances #68 of the New York Yankees stand for the national anthem during Opening Day against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Apr. 10, 2017 in the Bronx Borough of New York City.

(Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) New York Yankees pitcher Michael Pineda throws in the top of the first inning during the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Masahiro Tanaka of the New York Yankees is introduced during pregame ceremonies before the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) From left, Joe Torre, Willie Randolph and Tino Martinez throw out the ceremonial first pitches before the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) New York Yankees leftfielder Brett Gardner slides into third base after a single by Matt Holiday during the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) The Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Yankees stand for the national anthem on Opening Day at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017 in the Bronx.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) From left, former Yankees Joe Torre, Willie Randolph and Tino Martinez throw out the ceremonial first pitches prior to the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.

Buy photo (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) Yankee fan Lenny Lipschitc, of the Bronx, parades around the grounds of Yankee Stadium in his elaborate costume prior to the Yankees' home opener at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.

Buy photo (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) Yankees fans stream into Yankee Stadium for the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday, April 10, 2017.

Buy photo (Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) The field is seen prior to prior to the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.

Buy photo (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) Yankee fan Lenny Lipschitc, of the Bronx, parades around the grounds of Yankee Stadium in his elaborate costume prior to the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.

Buy photo (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) The New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays line up for the opening ceremonies of the Yankees' home opener at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) Philipp Wenzel of Germany and his son Sabistin, 7, were among thousands of baseball fans arriving at Yankee Stadium for the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday, April 10, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) Yankees fan Ken Anderson, of North Bellmore, is seen prior to the home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) Yankees fan Brett Phillips-Gleis, of New Rochelle, is seen prior to the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) Yankees fan Lenny Lipschitc, of the Bronx, parades around the grounds of Yankee Stadium in his elaborate costume prior to the home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) Shaggy is all decked out prior to the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice prior to their home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Seth Wenig) (Credit: AP / Seth Wenig) Baseball fans walk through Yankee Stadium before a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays, Monday, April 10, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Manager Joe Girardi of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice prior to their home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Matt Holliday of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice prior to their home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Pete Kozma of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice prior to their home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Aaron Hicks, left, and Pete Kozma of the New York Yankees talk during batting practice prior to their home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) Yankee Stadium is reflected in the sunglasses of New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi during batting practice prior to their home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) Former New York Yankees outfielder Reggie Jackson speaks with catcher Kyle Higashioka during batting practice prior to their home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks looks on from the dugout during batting practice prior to their home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) The New York Yankees take batting practice prior to their home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Baseball Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson looks on during batting practice prior to the New York Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.