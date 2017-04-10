Yankees home opener 2017
Scenes from the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on April 10, 2017.
New York Yankees pitcher Michael Pineda reacts in the eighth inning during the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.
Michael Pineda of the New York Yankees reacts during the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.
New York Yankees' Brett Gardner dives into home plate on an RBI double hit by Jacoby Ellsbury during the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge rounds second base after hitting a solo home run during the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.
Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees follows through on his fourth-inning home run during the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.
New York Yankees' Brett Gardner scores on an RBI double by Jacoby Ellsbury in the third inning during the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.
Michael Pineda of the New York Yankees pitches in the sixth inning during the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.
New York Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury hits an RBI double in the third inning during the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.
Matt Holliday of the New York Yankees follows through on a first-inning base hit during the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.
Brett Gardner of the New York Yankees follows through on a first-inning base hit during the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.
Matt Holliday of the New York Yankees follows through on a first-inning base hit against the Tampa Bay Rays during the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.
New York Yankees pitcher Michael Pineda throws in the fourth inning during the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.
Michael Pineda of the New York Yankees reaches for the ball in the sixth inning during the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning during the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge is greeted by his teammates after hitting a solo home run during the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.
New York Yankees' Brett Gardner scores on an RBI double by Jacoby Ellsbury in the third inning during the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.
New York Yankees pitcher Michael Pineda reacts in the fourth inning during the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.
New York Yankees' Matt Holliday reacts in the bottom of the fourth inning during the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge rounds third base after hitting a solo home run during the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.
New York Yankees pitcher Michael Pineda reacts in the fourth inning during the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.
New York Yankees' Brett Gardner rounds third base on an RBI double hit by Jacoby Ellsbury during the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.
Tampa Bay Rays' Brad Miller turns a double play over New York Yankees' Chase Headley in the third inning during the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.
Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees celebrates his fourth-inning home run during the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.
Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees celebrates his fourth-inning home run during the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.
Michael Pineda of the New York Yankees reacts in the sixth inning during the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.
Michael Pineda of the New York Yankees reacts during the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.
Brett Gardner of the New York Yankees runs out a first-inning base hit during the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.
New York Yankees pitcher Michael Pineda throws in the sixth inning during the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.
Babe Ruth look-alike Kevin Tracy, of Brooklyn, arrives at Yankee Stadium for the Yankees' home opener on Monday, April 10, 2017.
New York Yankees leftfielder Brett Gardner sliding into third base after a single by Matt Holiday during the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.
New York Yankees leftfielder Brett Gardner makes it back to first base ahead of the pick-off attempt by Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Logan Morrison in the bottom of the first inning during the Yankees' home opener at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.
New York Yankees pitcher Michael Pineda throws in the top of the first inning during the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.
Manager Joe Girardi of the New York Yankees looks on before the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.
Manager Joe Girardi of the New York Yankees is introduced during pregame ceremonies before the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.
Gary Sanchez of the New York Yankees is introduced during pregame ceremonies before the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.
New York Yankees leftfielder Brett Gardner sprints to third base after a single by Matt Holiday during the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.
Manager Joe Girardi of the New York Yankees looks on before the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.
From left, Tino Martinez, Willie Randolph and Joe Torre pose foe a photograph before the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.
New York Yankees pitcher Michael Pineda wipes his face in the top of the first inning during the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.
Willie Randolph and Tino Martinez are introduced during pregame ceremonies before the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.
New York Yankees pitcher Michael Pineda throws in the top of the first inning during during the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.
Manager Joe Girardi of the New York Yankees looks on before the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.
Brett Gardner of the New York Yankees is introduced during pregame ceremonies before the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.
New York Yankees pitcher Michael Pineda throws in the top of the first inning during the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.
The Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Yankees stand for the national anthem before the Yankees' home opener at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.
Aaron Judge #99, Ronald Torreyes #74 and Dellin Betances #68 of the New York Yankees stand for the national anthem during Opening Day against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Apr. 10, 2017 in the Bronx Borough of New York City.
New York Yankees pitcher Michael Pineda throws in the top of the first inning during the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.
New York Yankees pitcher Michael Pineda throws in the top of the first inning during the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.
Masahiro Tanaka of the New York Yankees is introduced during pregame ceremonies before the Yankees' home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017.
