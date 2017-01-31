Some of the Yankees’ top prospects and a few veterans — including a former Met — are among the club’s 23 non-roster invitees for spring training, the team announced Tuesday.

Gleyber Torres, Clint Frazier, James Kaprielian, Justus Sheffield, Chance Adams and Dustin Fowler — all ranked in the top 10 in the Yankees’ organization by Baseball America — will get a chance to impress Yankees brass in Tampa, even if some of them need a little more seasoning to be major-league ready.

On the flip side, veterans such as former Mets shortstop Ruben Tejada and also will battle for a spot on the team’s Opening Day roster. Tejada has a .252 batting average and .327 on-base percentage in seven seasons and spent 2016 with the San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals.

The full list of non-roster invitees:

RHP Chance Adams

LHP Daniel Camarena

C Wilkin Castillo

advertisement | advertise on newsday

INF Ji-Man Choi

C Kellin Deglan

C Francisco Diaz

RHP J.P. Feyereisen

OF Dustin Fowler

Yankees videos

OF Clint Frazier

LHP Jason Gurka

RHP James Kaprielian

INF Pete Kozma

RHP Brady Lail

advertisement | advertise on newsday

LHP Joe Mantiply

LHP Jordan Montgomery

RHP Nick Rumbelow

LHP Evan Rutckyj

C Jorge Saez

advertisement | advertise on newsday

LHP Justus Sheffield

INF Donovan Solano

INF Ruben Tejada

INF Gleyber Torres

INF Tyler Wade