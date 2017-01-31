Some of the Yankees’ top prospects and a few veterans — including a former Met — are among the club’s 23 non-roster invitees for spring training, the team announced Tuesday.
Gleyber Torres, Clint Frazier, James Kaprielian, Justus Sheffield, Chance Adams and Dustin Fowler — all ranked in the top 10 in the Yankees’ organization by Baseball America — will get a chance to impress Yankees brass in Tampa, even if some of them need a little more seasoning to be major-league ready.
On the flip side, veterans such as former Mets shortstop Ruben Tejada and also will battle for a spot on the team’s Opening Day roster. Tejada has a .252 batting average and .327 on-base percentage in seven seasons and spent 2016 with the San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals.
The full list of non-roster invitees:
RHP Chance Adams
LHP Daniel Camarena
C Wilkin Castillo
INF Ji-Man Choi
C Kellin Deglan
C Francisco Diaz
RHP J.P. Feyereisen
OF Dustin Fowler
OF Clint Frazier
LHP Jason Gurka
RHP James Kaprielian
INF Pete Kozma
RHP Brady Lail
LHP Joe Mantiply
LHP Jordan Montgomery
RHP Nick Rumbelow
LHP Evan Rutckyj
C Jorge Saez
LHP Justus Sheffield
INF Donovan Solano
INF Ruben Tejada
INF Gleyber Torres
INF Tyler Wade
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.