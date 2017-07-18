MINNEAPOLIS – It took four innings, but the Yankees finally treated Bartolo Colon the way most teams had this year.

The 44-year-old righthander, released July 6 by the Braves and signed to a minor league deal a day later by the Twins, threw four shutout innings in his first start for Minnesota Tuesday night.

But the Yankees, mostly flummoxed by Colon’s mid to high-80s fastball, finally caught up to him.

Ronald Torreyes started the fifth with a single, the first of three straight hits in the inning that knocked Colon from the game.

The Yankees trailed 3-1 going into the inning but they scored five times to take a 6-3 lead.

After Torreyes singled, Brett Gardner doubled and Gary Sanchez brought them both in to tie it at 3. That was all for Colon, replaced by righthander Ryan Pressly.

Aaron Judge, 1-for-21 to start the second half, greeted Pressly with his second hit of the night, an RBI single to center to give the Yankees a 4-3 lead.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Pressly struck out Matt Holliday but Didi Gregorius stepped into a first-pitch fastball and sent it out to right for his 12th homer of the season to make it 6-3.

Colon, who pitched well for the Mets the previous three seasons but was 2-8 with a 8.14 ERA when the Braves dumped him, allowed four runs and eight hits over four innings. He struck out three and did not walk a batter.

“The thing is you don’t become too anxious, that’s the big thing to me,” Joe Girardi said before the game of facing Colon and his somewhat unique repertoire. “Sometimes when guys don’t throw as hard, guy’s eyes will light up. You’ve got to make sure that you get a good pitch to hit, you get it up and you deal with the late movement.”

It was a struggle early.

Colon’s first pitch in a big-league game since June 28 was a ball to Brett Gardner and his second, also an 87-mph fastball, the leadoff man lifted to left for a routine fly out.

Yankees videos

Sanchez got ahead 2-and-0, then sent another fastball into the ground toward third for a groundout.

Judge went down looking at a 1-and-2 fastball that tailed back over the plate, to end the inning.

Yankees starter Luis Cessa walked Twins leadoff man Brian Dozier on six pitches and the following batter Zack Granite on four. Joe Mauer appeared to ground into a 4-4-3 double play but the Twins challenged, saying Ronald Torreyes missed the tag on Granite and replay confirmed it. Cessa hit Miguel Sano to load the bases and, after Max Kepler fouled out to third, Robbie Grossman walked to force in a run that made it 1-0. Cessa did strike out Eddie Rosario to end the inning, one in which he threw 32 pitches, just 12 strikes.

Cessa, 0-3 with a 4.18 ERA coming in, was not good, allowing three runs and four hits over 3 2/3 innings.

Miguel Sano’s 22nd homer of the season in the fourth inning made it 2-0 and, after the Yankees made it 2-1 in the top of the fourth on Chase Headley’s two-out single, Brian Dozier’s RBI triple in the bottom half made it 3-1.