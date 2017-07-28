Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka lost a perfect game with two outs in the sixth inning against the Rays on Friday night.
Tanaka struck out nine Rays batters in the first 5 2/3 innings before Adeiny Hechevarria hit a ground ball up the middle and just past a diving Didi Gregorius to break up both the perfect game and the no-hitter. He then struck out Mallex Smith to get out of the inning.
It was the first time in Tanaka's career that he had taken a no-hitter into the sixth inning.
The last no-hitter in Yankees history also was a perfect game, when David Cone was perfect against the Expos on July 18, 1999.
The Rays have been no-hit five times, with three perfect games being thrown against them. The most recent instance of both was on Aug. 15, 2012, when Felix Hernandez threw a perfecto for the Mariners in Seattle.
The Yankees lead the Rays, 5-0, after six innings. Brett Gardner homered to lead off the game, Aaron Judge hit his 33rd homer of the season in the fourth inning and Clint Frazier added a three-run shot that traveled 455 feet in the fifth.
