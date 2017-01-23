The Yankees can breathe a sigh of relief.

Righthander Masahiro Tanaka, who has mostly shined in three big-league seasons for the Yankees but who also has experienced some physical setbacks during that time, said Monday he will not take part in the upcoming World Baseball Classic.

Tanaka, a member of the Japanese team that won the 2009 WBC and a participant again for his home nation in 2013, said “it’s quite difficult to take part,” according to Kyodo News.

“Considering all the circumstances,” Tanaka continued, “I’ve made the choice to not participate.”

Tanaka, who went 14-4 last year with a 3.07 ERA in 31 games but did not make his last scheduled start of the season because of a minor flexor mass strain, spoke Monday at an event in Japan.

The comments represented a change from October when Tanaka was quoted in Japanese news outlets saying he hoped to play in the WBC, which is sanctioned by Major League Baseball and the Players Association.

Though clubs generally do not want their players to participate — injury being the overwhelming concern and the reason a good deal of players on their own choose not to play — teams cannot expressly forbid it. The 2017 WBC will be played from March 6-22.

The 28-year-old Tanaka has gone 39-16 with a 3.12 ERA in three seasons since signing a seven-year, $155-million with the Yankees, though he has yet to make it through any season injury-free. Tanaka, diagnosed with a slight tear in his ulnar collateral ligament in July 2014 that to this point has not required surgery, has an out-clause in the deal he can exercise after this season.

Though he was scratched at the end of the season, the expectation all along for Tanaka has been that he’ll enter the spring healthy.

Still, the Yankees are likely to bring the pitcher along slowly and that schedule would have been disrupted by his participation in the WBC, no longer a concern.