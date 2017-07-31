The Yankees entered this season not knowing exactly what they’d be at the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.

After selling high on big-ticket players Andrew Miller, Aroldis Chapman and Carlos Beltran this time last year and allowing the youth movement to take shape, the Yankees were aggressive buyers Monday, acquiring righthanded pitcher Sonny Gray and $1.5 million in international signing pool money from the Athletics for prospects Dustin Fowler, Jorge Mateo and James Kaprielian.

What a difference a year makes.

Entering play Monday with a half-game lead over the Red Sox in the AL East, the Yankees made the type of splash that benefits their present and future.

Gray, 27, is under team control through 2019 and is arbitration eligible in 2018.

“It feels good to get a guy the caliber of Sonny Gray,” Todd Frazier said. “It goes to show you what we’re trying to do this year.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Frazier called Gray “a No. 1 starter.” He has been dominant in his last six starts, posting a 1.37 ERA and 36 strikeouts with only nine walks. Hitters are batting .164 against him in that time. He carries a 3.43 ERA through 16 starts this season.

To persuade A’s general manager Billy Beane to move his top trade chip, Brian Cashman had to offer three prospects who ranked in the organization’s top 12, according to MLB Pipeline.

CC Sabathia said he’s fine with the decision to move those players.

“I’m an older player, so prospects are just what they are, prospects,” he said. “At this point, they aren’t really helping our team win. I love [Kaprielian], he’s a great kid. Dustin’s an awesome dude, too. I’m excited for him for the next chapter. For us, I feel like to get a guy like [Gray], you have to give up guys that are probably really good.”

The group comprised part of the Yankees’ second-tier of prospects behind Clint Frazier and Gleyber Torres, two key acquisitions from last season’s aggressive sale.

Yankees videos

The turnaround for this team has been rapid after uncharacteristically moving veterans in 2016, and Brett Gardner said this team has the players for a postseason run.

“We’ve got two important months coming up, and a lot of baseball left to play, but I like where we’re at right now,” he said. “I like the team that we have, and I’m excited about it.”

Gardner said that Gray “makes any rotation better” and that “he’s got really good stuff.”

Perhaps Gray will be the difference in the divisional race with the Red Sox.

“Our goal is to win the division,” Gardner said. “The wild-card game isn’t good enough.”