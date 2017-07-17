Subscribe
    YankeesSportsBaseball

    Yankees on the disabled list in 2017

    Updated

    +-
    The Yanks have caught some bad luck recently with injuries, including losing rookie Dustin Fowler in his MLB debut. Here is a list of every Yankee to hit the disabled list this year.

    Michael Pineda, RHP

    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Date: July 14
    DL type: 10-day, transferred to 60-day on July 16
    Injury: Partial UCL tear in right elbow

    Dustin Fowler, OF

    (Credit: AP / Nam Y. Huh)

    Date: June 30
    DL type: 10-day, transferred to the 60-day on July 1
    Injury: Open rupture of right patella tendon

    Tyler Austin, INF

    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Date: June 29
    DL type: 10-day
    Injury: Strained right hamstring

    Matt Holliday, DH

    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Date: June 28
    DL type: 10-day
    Injury: Viral infection

    Starlin Castro, INF

    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Date: June 27
    DL type: 10-day
    Injury: Right hamstring strain

    Aaron Hicks, OF

    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Date: June 26
    DL type: 10-day
    Injury: Right oblique strain

    Adam Warren, RHP

    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Date: June 16
    DL type: 10-day
    Injury: Right shoulder inflammation

    CC Sabathia, LHP

    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Date: June 15
    DL type: 10-day
    Injury: Left hamstring strain

    Jacoby Ellsbury, OF

    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Date: May 25
    DL type: 7-day, transferred to the 10-day on June 5
    Injury: Concussion

    Aroldis Chapman, LHP

    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Date: May 14
    DL type: 10-day
    Injury: Inflammation in left rotator cuff

    Greg Bird, 1B

    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Date: May 2
    DL type: 10-day, transferred to the 60-day June 29
    Injury: Right knee contusion

    Gary Sanchez, C

    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Date: April 8
    DL type: 10-day
    Injury: Strained right biceps

    Tyler Austin, INF

    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Date: April 2
    DL type: 60-day
    Injury: Broken foot

    Didi Gregorius, INF

    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Date: April 2
    DL type: 10-day
    Injury: Strained right shoulder

