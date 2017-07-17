Yankees on the disabled list in 2017
The Yanks have caught some bad luck recently with injuries, including losing rookie Dustin Fowler in his MLB debut. Here is a list of every Yankee to hit the disabled list this year.
Michael Pineda, RHP(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)
Date: July 14
DL type: 10-day, transferred to 60-day on July 16
Injury: Partial UCL tear in right elbow
Dustin Fowler, OF(Credit: AP / Nam Y. Huh)
Date: June 30
DL type: 10-day, transferred to the 60-day on July 1
Injury: Open rupture of right patella tendon
Tyler Austin, INF(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)
Date: June 29
DL type: 10-day
Injury: Strained right hamstring
Matt Holliday, DH(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)
Date: June 28
DL type: 10-day
Injury: Viral infection
Starlin Castro, INF(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)
Date: June 27
DL type: 10-day
Injury: Right hamstring strain
Aaron Hicks, OF(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)
Date: June 26
DL type: 10-day
Injury: Right oblique strain
Adam Warren, RHP(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)
Date: June 16
DL type: 10-day
Injury: Right shoulder inflammation
CC Sabathia, LHP(Credit: Jim McIsaac)
Date: June 15
DL type: 10-day
Injury: Left hamstring strain
Jacoby Ellsbury, OF(Credit: Jim McIsaac)
Date: May 25
DL type: 7-day, transferred to the 10-day on June 5
Injury: Concussion
Aroldis Chapman, LHP(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)
Date: May 14
DL type: 10-day
Injury: Inflammation in left rotator cuff
Greg Bird, 1B(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)
Date: May 2
DL type: 10-day, transferred to the 60-day June 29
Injury: Right knee contusion
Gary Sanchez, C(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)
Date: April 8
DL type: 10-day
Injury: Strained right biceps
Tyler Austin, INF(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)
Date: April 2
DL type: 60-day
Injury: Broken foot
Didi Gregorius, INF(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)
Date: April 2
DL type: 10-day
Injury: Strained right shoulder
