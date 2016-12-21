The Yankees have announced their 2017 promotions for the first three months of the season.
Saturday, April 15: Calendar Day
TBD vs. Cardinals
All fans in attendance will receive a free Yankees calendar.
Sunday, April 30: Gary Sanchez bobblehead
TBD vs. Orioles
The first 18,000 fans in attendance will get a bobblehead of the 24-year-old catcher.
Sunday, May 14: Derek Jeter number retirement and Monument Park plaque ceremony
7:30 p.m. vs. Astros
The Yankees will retire No. 2 to honor the former captain in a Mother’s Day celebration.
Friday, June 9: Reggie Jackson bobblehead
TBD vs. Orioles
The first 18,000 fans in attendance will receive a bobblehead of Mr. October.
Saturday, June 10: MLB Play Ball Weekend
TBD vs. Orioles
The first 10,000 fans 14 and under will receive a plastic bat and ball set.
Sunday, June 11: Bat Day
TBD vs. Orioles
The first 10,000 14 and under will receive a commemorative bat.
