The Yankees have announced their 2017 promotions for the first three months of the season.

Saturday, April 15: Calendar Day

TBD vs. Cardinals

All fans in attendance will receive a free Yankees calendar.

Sunday, April 30: Gary Sanchez bobblehead

TBD vs. Orioles

The first 18,000 fans in attendance will get a bobblehead of the 24-year-old catcher.

Sunday, May 14: Derek Jeter number retirement and Monument Park plaque ceremony

7:30 p.m. vs. Astros

The Yankees will retire No. 2 to honor the former captain in a Mother’s Day celebration.

Friday, June 9: Reggie Jackson bobblehead

TBD vs. Orioles

The first 18,000 fans in attendance will receive a bobblehead of Mr. October.

Saturday, June 10: MLB Play Ball Weekend

TBD vs. Orioles

The first 10,000 fans 14 and under will receive a plastic bat and ball set.

Sunday, June 11: Bat Day

TBD vs. Orioles

The first 10,000 14 and under will receive a commemorative bat.