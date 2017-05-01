It didn’t take Gleyber Torres long to show he was healthy.

After the top prospect in the Yankees organization returned from mild rotator cuff tendinitis Friday night and went 0-for-3 for Double-A Trenton, he kicked it into gear.

The 20-year-old infielder went 3-for-4 with a homer on Saturday and added two hits on Sunday.

“The total package,” said one opposing team scout who covers the Yankees’ organization and watched Torres recently. “It’s just a matter of when they want to bring him up [to Triple-A].”

Torres got off to a slow start this season but, entering Monday, was hitting .292/.393/.458 with one homer and six RBIs.

Torres, who is playing short, third and second for Trenton, tore up the Grapefruit League during spring training, with a .448/.469/.931 slash line in 19 games before being sent to minor-league camp.

“He hits the ball the other way but still has big pull power,” the scout said. “He’s going to be a complete all-around hitter. He just has great instincts, there’s nothing he can’t do.”

As for Torres’ rotator cuff injury, the scout said there were no lingering effects from it that he could see.

“His arm looked great,” the talent evaluator said. “He was making laser-looking throws to first. Didn’t see any issues.”

Cessa up, Mitchell down

Before the game, the Yankees optioned righthander Bryan Mitchell to Triple-A and recalled righthander Luis Cessa.

“We’re kind of calling up one longer guy for another,” Joe Girardi said. “The one thing we’d hate to be is a situation if something happens early to one of our pitchers, we don’t have enough pitching to cover. We felt the way our bullpen has been taxed the last few days . . . we needed someone who could provide distance if we needed it.”

Yankees videos

Mitchell took the loss Sunday against the Orioles, pitching two innings, the ninth and the 11th. Because Girardi wanted to stay away from Tommy Layne and Adam Warren, he had Mitchell play first base in the 10th inning.

Cessa, 25, was 1-2 with a 1.54 ERA in four starts with Scranton.

Sanchez ready for rehab

Gary Sanchez took full batting practice before the game and is slated to DH for Scranton Tuesday in its game at Lehigh Valley. He’ll catch after that, with the plan being that he rejoins the Yankees for their series this weekend in Chicago against the Cubs.

Long time

According to Elias, Mitchell became the second pitcher in franchise history to pitch, play another position, and return to pitch in the same game since righthander Jack Chesbro did it July 25, 1908 at Detroit.