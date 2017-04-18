Hyped Yankees prospect Gleyber Torres was a late scratch from Double-A Trenton’s lineup Tuesday night because of a right biceps tendinitis, Yankees manager Joe Girardi said.

“Hopefully, it’s just a tired arm and that’s it,” Thunder manager Bobby Mitchell said before the game, according to the Trentonian. “When the doctor comes in and sees him, we’ll know more about what his status is for the future.”

Mitchell said Torres, 20, the Yankees’ top-ranked prospect, felt his shoulder tighten during batting practice.

Torres, who has started primarily at short so far this season but also is playing some second and third, is off to a slow start at Trenton. He entered Tuesday hitting .237/.341/.342, those struggles coming after an eye-opening spring in which he slashed .448/.469./931 in 19 games.

Headley gets night off

No Yankee has been hotter than Chase Headley.

Still, Joe Girardi chose to rest the third baseman Tuesday night, but did use him as a pinch hitter, when he reached on an infield singled in the ninth inning.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“He’s played the last six days in a row,” Girardi said. “And I wasn’t going to run him out there all eight [games] in a row this early in the season, so I picked today.”

Headley, 32, having played in each of the Yankees’ first 13 games, entered Tuesday hitting .395/.509/.605. Headley, who reached base in 12 of 13 games, has three stolen bases.

It has been a dramatic difference from last April, when he went 9-for-60 (.150) in 19 games.

“He’s been playing great,” Girardi said. “His legs I think have been a big part of his offense, and I don’t want those to get out from underneath him, and I just thought today was the day.”

Ronald Torreyes shifted from short to third and Pete Kozma started at short.

Yankees videos

Didi about rehab ready

Didi Gregorius, out since the start of the season with a right shoulder strain, remains on target for an early May return. Girardi said Gregorius would begin a rehab assignment Friday with High-A Tampa.

“You probably have 10 days or so before you get [Gregorius] back,” Girardi said.

Sanchez to throw

Gary Sanchez still has a ways to go before returning, but the catcher is making progress.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Girardi said before Tuesday night’s game that Sanchez, on the DL since April 8 with a right biceps strain, will begin throwing Wednesday. The initial prognosis for Sanchez was that he’d miss at least four weeks, a timetable that has not changed.

After further review

Girardi is all for having umpire crew chiefs wear a microphone to explain replay decisions, something MLB is considering. “It would probably leave us scratching our heads less,” Girardi said. “I’m sure we’re not always going to get the answers we want but I don’t necessarily think it’s a bad idea.”