TORONTO — Clint Frazier said late Wednesday night he wasn’t “too concerned” about his sore left oblique.

An MRI taken the next morning showed he had reason to be.

The Yankees announced on Thursday that the rookie outfielder had been placed on the 10-day DL with a left oblique strain and that they had returned outfielder Aaron Hicks from his rehab assignment.

The original plan was for Hicks, on the DL since June 26 with a right oblique strain, to return Friday but that was before Frazier’s injury.

Frazier, who has cooled off dramatically after a hot start, was a late scratch from Wednesday night’s game. He said afterward that his oblique area had been feeling “tender” the previous few days, finally mentioning something to Joe Girardi prior to the game.

The manager pulled him from the lineup for precautionary reasons and the MRI was scheduled.

Frazier, 22, was hitting .243/.274/.477 with four homers and 17 RBI in 28 games, but was in a 5-for-33 slide before the injury.

Hicks, 27, was hitting .290 with a .913 OPS with 10 homers and 37 RBI in 60 games when he went to the DL.